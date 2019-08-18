Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review

The Galaxy S10 5G is a smartphone for early adopters who don’t mind paying for the privilege. Its huge display is great for videos and gaming, it’s a sleek phone despite its size, and Samsung’s UI is smooth. Just how good it is will come down to where you are, but if you want to futureproof your smartphone, you won’t find a 5G phone with more bells or whistles than the S10 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has arrived in tandem with the new standard for superfast internet, 5G.

It's one of the first of its kind, alongside the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, promising faster download speeds and more reliable connectivity than 4G LTE.

But it's not just about the connectivity; the S10 5G packs a huge display, big battery, plenty of storage and a total of six (yes, six) cameras.

Available now in the UK, US, and Australia

Starting price of $1,299/£1099/AU$1,850

While the Galaxy S10 5G was announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e, it was only launched officially in the US and UK in June, to coincide with the launch of 5G networks.

It’s the priciest 5G phone around, costing $1,299, £1099 (around AU$1,850) for the 256GB version and $1,399 (around £1,100, AU$1,990) for the 512GB version, which is only available in select regions. Verizon, the first American carrier to offer the phone, is charging monthly rates of $54.16 and $58.33, respectively. It can also now be picked up on AT&T and T-Mobile.

In the UK, the 256GB Galaxy S10 5G is available through Vodafone and EE, where monthly prices start at £64 (with either £49 or £150 upfront, depending on whether you go with Vodafone or EE).

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G specs (Image credit: TechRadar) Weight: 198g

Dimensions: 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.94mm

OS: Android 9

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: QHD+

CPU: Octa-core chipset

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB/512GB

Battery: 4,500mAh

Rear camera: 16MP + 12MP + 12MP + 3D

Front camera: 10MP + 3D

Design

The largest Galaxy S10 device

Gorilla Glass 6 and aluminum frame

Premium finish and IP68 waterproofing

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is a big phone, which is unsurprising considering its 6.7-inch display. That said, at 7.94mm, it isn’t particularly thick, and weighing 198g, neither is it as heavy as some smaller screened smartphones, including the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The power key is located on the right of the S10 5G, and is reasonably easy to reach, while the volume rocker sits above the Bixby button on the left. Press the Bixby button to quickly access Samsung’s digital assistant - more on that later.

The top of the phone is where you’ll find the SIM slot, though unlike the rest of the Galaxy S10 line, there’s no microSD card slot. This might throw some buyers off, but with a 256GB starting capacity it isn’t the end of the world.

On the base of the S10 5G you'll find a USB-C port, a speaker grille, and a headphone jack. As for the mammoth display, it’s a huge 6.7-inch, 19:9 Dynamic AMOLED screen, and it sports a punch-hole camera block in the top-right corner.

The display also curves over the edges of the handset, creating the familiar, futuristic finish we’ve become accustomed to on Samsung’s flagship phones, and continues elegantly to the curved glass backing.

Embedded within the screen is an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which enables a clean design on the rear of the Galaxy S10 5G – slight camera bump aside. Ultrasonic scanners, as introduced on the Honor 10, work when wet, and we’re pleased to report we found the S10 5Gs works a treat, wet or dry.

As for color choices, you can pick up the Galaxy S10 5G in three: Crown Silver, Majestic Black, and Royal Gold, with our review device, provided by Vodafone in the UK, being the Crown Silver version.

The design ultimately impresses. This is a big phone, but it still manages to be elegant, slim and manageable for the most part.

Display

Huge 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display

QHD+ resolution means it’s sharp

Class-leading quality

Samsung’s screens are always a gold standard, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the almighty, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display on the front of the S10 5G is a thing of beauty. With its almost 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio, it’s tall, but not quite Sony Xperia 1 tall.

It’s also crystal clear, with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels, giving it a pixel density of 502 pixels-per-inch. Protected by Gorilla Glass 6, it’s relatively hardy, especially coupled with the phone’s IP68 water and dust resistance.

Viewing angles are strong as too is brightness, with outdoor visibility never waning even in direct sunlight. Within the settings, there’s also a degree of customization when it comes to punch and color balance. Firing up vivid mode boosts the AMOLED’s hues, and in doing so, you can also tailor the color temperature to suit your eyes.

The S10 5G also features the biggest punch-hole on any of the new S10 handsets, making it the most noticeable as well. It technically sits in the notification bar, though, so doesn’t cause an issue during general usage.

Dive into the settings for a host of display-related features. These include practical tools like Smart Stay, so the phone doesn’t sleep until you stop staring at it. You can also scale down the resolution, reducing power consumption by dropping the UI to HD+ (720 x 1520). Like most new flagships, therefore, the S10 5G is a bag of tricks and then some.