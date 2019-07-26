Huawei Mate 20 X 5G now available to buy in the UK

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G has finally gone on sale in the UK, after being delayed in the wake of the Huawei ban.

The powerful handset, with decent battery life and excellent cameras, had originally been confirmed in the line-up of 5G phones for UK networks. But it was temporarily pulled after the global fallout following the US-China trade war and the sanctions imposed by the US on its firms doing business with Huawei.

You can to pick the handset up from Carphone Warehouse, Three and Sky Mobile - both SIM-free and on contract. While the latter two are yet to launch their 5G networks, you can be safe in the knowledge your handset is ready for the transition to the next generation of network when it arrives later this year.

As for the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G price, it'll set you back £999 SIM-free, making it a pricey option for anyone looking to get themselves ready for 5G.

Bang for your buck?

While it's a high price, you do get a lot for your money. The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G boasts a huge 7.2-inch Full HD display, Kirin 980 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 4,200mAh battery, three rear cameras (40MP + 20MP + 8MP) and a 24MP selfie snapper on the front.

It's a big handset, with plenty of power, but it won't be for everyone, but it's not the only 5G handset available in the UK, so the good news is you do have some choice in these early days of the next generation network.