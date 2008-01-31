MoGo Mouse X54 review

This is worth spending a bit more money on if you're looking for a more discreet mouse that doesn't loose out on functionality and features.

This latest design from MoGo can be hidden away in the 54mm ExpressCard slot of your machine. When connected, it can be charged by your laptop so is always ready for use. The light indicator on the side informs you when it's charged and when it's connected. Using Bluetooth you'll need to pair it with your laptop, which in practice we found easy to do.

The design is small and looks like an ExpressCard, but with two mouse buttons and even scroll functions. The mouse also doubles as a media remote control unit, as there are on/off and mute buttons for your media player. This all adds to the overall functionality of the gadget.

This is a neat and easy-to-use device that we found extremely useful. While it's not the cheapest mouse on the market, it's certainly one of the most novel.