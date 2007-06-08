Toshiba Satellite Pro U200-10D review

Despite beinga heavy ultraportable, the Toshiba Satellite Pro U200-10D (£1174 inc. VAT) is very powerful. With basic multimedia functionality and a range of extra features, this is a great choice for consumer as much as business use.

While its 1.9kg weight is nearly a kilogram more than the FSC LifeBook Q2010, the U200 is still highly mobile. Its 180-minute battery life easily kept us working on the daily commute. Its tough chassis means you won't need to worry about damage when travelling.

Usability is excellent. The keyboard is well-spaced and responsive. The keys have a sharp typing action that may not suit speed-typists. The tiny touchpad is responsive, but its 4:3 aspect ratio doesn't match the widescreen panel and limits the speed you can navigate onscreen.

Common at this size is the use of a 12.1-inch screen. Its Super-TFT coating improves both brightness and colour reproduction. While reflections are increased by the sheen, the trade-off is a far more natural and vibrant image. The use of an integrated Intel graphics card means low 3D performance.

Anything more than the most basic gaming is impossible, but you can still watch DVDs and view PowerPoint presentations at full speed with no drop in performance. Using an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, power easily rivals the largest desktop replacements. No matter what software you use, the U200 runs with reliable speed even when multi-tasking.

The inclusion of a DVD rewriter is made possible by the deep 37mm chassis. Not a commonplace inclusion for an ultraportable, the drive makes it easy to back up and play media on the move. Disk-based storage is equally impressive, via the 120GB hard drive. Shock-protected, the disk detects knocks to the chassis and stops the hard drive spinning to prevent damage.

Multimedia laptop

A fingerprint scanner is included for securing access to important files. Adding multimedia usability, a bank of quick launch keys are lined beneath the screen. Allowing easy control of music and video files, one key also lets you start up your favourite internet browser. For controlling the volume, a dial is also included alongside the DVD drive.

Lighter laptops can be bought, but the Toshiba Satellite Pro U200-10D is one of the most powerful ultraportables you can buy at this price. Aimed more at consumers, there is still plenty on offer for travelling business workers, making it a commended option.