iSkin Cerulean X1 review

Compared with some rivals which are identically priced, these iSkin models come a poor second. That's more an indication of other's prowess than iSkin's failure. Our experience of the iSkin earphones was generally favourable, it's just that they lacked the musicality and liveliness of the other set.

They're comfortable to wear and do a great job of isolating ambient sound thanks to the weight and shape of the earcups. The level of detail is superb. However the audio profile is balanced a shade too bright for our liking, and they don't carry clarity up the scale of volume. When listening to opera the higher notes started to peel back and expose this weakness.

As iPod earphones they performed better than many a budget model. If iSkin could trim back the treble somehow then they'd perhaps give their rivals more of a run for their money.