You can probably guess the most popular game and app on Google Play ever

Google Play turns five today (woohoo!), and to celebrate the milestone, Google has released a few lists that look at the most popular content to ever pass through its digital shopfront.
Google's lists reveal the top five books, games, apps, songs, albums and films in the US since Google Play first launched. As for total active users, Google Play counts over one billion across 190 countries.
The most popular installed game may not come as a shock: Candy Crush Saga sits atop a sugar-coated throne. While Google didn't reveal exact download figures, Candy Crush Saga was downloaded over 500 million times across Facebook, iOS and Android in 2013.
As for the most popular app (downloaded, not pre-installed), the Facebook app is clearly well liked. Facebook Messenger is the runner up, and Instagram clocks in at Number 4, giving the world's most popular social network bragging rights times three.
As for the rest of the best – books, songs, movies and more – you likely won't be surprised to see some of the biggest pop culture hits of the last half decade sit atop their respective lists.
Here's the full list of the most popular games, apps, songs, albums, movies and books on the Play store, according to Google.
Top 5 installed games
Top 5 installed apps
Top 5 selling songs
- Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
- Lorde - Royals
- Taylor Swift - Blank Space
- Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
- Pharrell Williams - Happy
Top 5 selling albums
- Adele - 25
- Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP2 (Deluxe)
- Taylor Swift - 1989
- Drake - If You're Reading This It's Too Late
- Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp A Butterfly
Top 5 Selling Movies
Top 5 selling books
- Fifty Shades of Grey, by E L James
- The Hunger Games trilogy, by Suzanne Collins
- A Game of Thrones, by George RR Martin
- The Fault in Our Stars, by John Green
- Gone Girl, by Gillian Flynn
