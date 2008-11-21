Trending

Sony heads up PriceGrabber annual list

AV and musical instruments dominate rankings

Sony TV tops out

Price comparison site PriceGrabber.co.uk has releases its list of the top products of 2008 – and it is Sony products that have stolen the top two spots.

PriceGrabber has constructed the list by looking at the most popular products – based on revenue – from 1 January this year.

Most popular was Sony's KDL-40V3000 40" LCD TV followed by the Sony RDR-HXD870B Black DVD Recorder.

Mario & Sonic

Third place goes to the immensely popular Asus Eee PC – and bizarrely fourth place goes to Sega game Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games.

It's an interesting list as much for its omissions as its inclusions – with no consoles on the list, only one television and no Apple products.

Still – three musical instruments make the list which suggests that Guitar Hero isn't killing out musical youth.

1. Sony BRAVIA KDL-40V3000 40" LCD TV
2. Sony RDR-HXD870B Black DVD Recorder
3. Asus Eee PC 7" LCD 4GB Laptop - Black
4. Sega Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games
5. Fender CD-60 BK 6-String Standard Acoustic Guitar
6. Sony DAV-IS10 Home Cinema System
7. Microsoft Office Professional 2007
8. Stagg TIM J 5/16 BK Junior Drum Kit 5 Piece in Black
9. De Armond Ashbory MB
10. Fuji FinePix S9600 Digital Camera

