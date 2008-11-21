Sony heads up PriceGrabber annual list

Price comparison site PriceGrabber.co.uk has releases its list of the top products of 2008 – and it is Sony products that have stolen the top two spots.

PriceGrabber has constructed the list by looking at the most popular products – based on revenue – from 1 January this year.

Most popular was Sony's KDL-40V3000 40" LCD TV followed by the Sony RDR-HXD870B Black DVD Recorder.

Mario & Sonic

Third place goes to the immensely popular Asus Eee PC – and bizarrely fourth place goes to Sega game Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games.

It's an interesting list as much for its omissions as its inclusions – with no consoles on the list, only one television and no Apple products.

Still – three musical instruments make the list which suggests that Guitar Hero isn't killing out musical youth.

1. Sony BRAVIA KDL-40V3000 40" LCD TV

2. Sony RDR-HXD870B Black DVD Recorder

3. Asus Eee PC 7" LCD 4GB Laptop - Black

4. Sega Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games

5. Fender CD-60 BK 6-String Standard Acoustic Guitar

6. Sony DAV-IS10 Home Cinema System

7. Microsoft Office Professional 2007

8. Stagg TIM J 5/16 BK Junior Drum Kit 5 Piece in Black

9. De Armond Ashbory MB

10. Fuji FinePix S9600 Digital Camera