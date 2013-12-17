PS4, Galaxy S4 and iPhone 5S score big in Google's top searches of 2013

Google has revealed its annual Zeitgeist chart, a lingering look back at what the world has searched for most over the past year.

In 2012 we showed ourselves to be obsessed with the iPad 3 and Gangnam Style, but the iPhone 5S was the most popular piece of tech on Google this year, while the Harlem Shake replaced Psy and co.

The iPhone 5S took the third spot in the global search top 10, the connected world's hunger for the new Apple phone topped only by our interest in Nelson Mandela and Paul Walker.

Other technological items searching their way into the top ten global searches include the Samsung Galaxy S4 at 8 and the PS4 at 9.

What, no Xbone?

The Xbox One may have been the fourth most popular tech item on the list but it was well behind the PS4 in terms of global searches, managing only 19th place.

As for iPads (and tablets in general), the highest flyer was the iPad Air in 68th place - that's behind both the Nexus 5 and HTC One.

So 2013 was all about phones and games consoles as far as technology was concerned, while tragedies, dance crazes and the Royal Baby kept the world at large Googling.

Here's the full top ten global search trends:

Nelson Mandela Paul Walker iPhone 5s Cory Monteith Harlem Shake Boston Marathon Royal Baby Samsung Galaxy s4 PlayStation 4 North Korea

And the top ten tech searches globally:

iPhone 5S Samsung Galaxy S4 PlayStation 4 Xbox One Nexus 5 HTC One iPad Air BlackBerry 10 Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Nokia Lumia 1020