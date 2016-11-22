Windows 10 PC owners are getting treated to 4K Netflix content (finally)

Windows 10 PCs and Netflix haven’t always had the best relationship. Netflix started offering the subscription upgrade to 4K UHD over a year ago but, until now, getting at that sweet, sweet 3840 × 2160 content wasn’t easy – you basically needed a Roku 4 , Amazon Fire TV , Nvidia Shield or a smart TV with the UHD version of the app.

That said, Microsoft’s going to fix that accessibility problem just in time for the new Gilmore Girls series – because, apparently, that’s a priority for them.

Here’s the news directly from the Windows blog , “4K content from Netflix is now available exclusively for compatible PCs and 2-in-1 devices with Windows 10, including the new Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, premiering November 25th.”

Yeah, I wasn’t kidding about the Gilmore Girls thing.

Find out how to watch Netflix 4K videos on PC

That said, you’re going to need a pretty sweet PC in order to tune into “Rory, Lorelai, Emily, Luke, Lane, all the whacky faces of Stars Hollow and, of course, the boyfriends.” (Their words, not mine.)

Namely, that sweet PC is going to need a 7th Generation Intel Core Kaby Lake Processor, a connection to a 4K monitor and an upgrade to the highest tier of Netflix. Good luck finding that in Stars Hollow, a town that seemed totally devoid of technology.

Though, you could always pick up an Acer Predator 15 or a Razer Blade Stealth and bring it with you, I suppose.

Today's best Razer Blade Stealth (2016) deals No price information Check Mighty Ape

Here’s where it all ties in together – anyone planning on watching Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on a Windows 10 PC using Microsoft’s Edge browser will be able to dig in starting today, instead of November 25 when the rest of us non-4K PC, non-Microsoft Edge users will get it.

FYI: Microsoft’s Blog also says you can watch an extra full episode using Edge than if you use any other browser, so there’s that, too.

Via Engadget