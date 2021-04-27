Williams vs Selby live stream: how to watch World Snooker Championship 2021 from anywhere

The Marks have converged at the Crucible, with Mark Williams facing namesake Mark Selby in the 2021 quarter-finals. As three-time winners, both Williams and Selby have made their mark (sorry) on World Snooker Championships past, and they've both been in outstanding form so far.

Will it be the Welsh Potting Machine or the Jester from Leicester? This could be a classic, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Mark Williams vs Mark Selby online from anywhere - including for free thanks to the BBC and its easy-to-use iPlayer streaming service.

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby live stream Dates: Tuesday, April 27 - Wednesday, April 28 (session times below) Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, England FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK-only) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

2014, 2016 and 2017 champion Selby looks like he's back to his formidable best. The world No. 4 already has the European Masters and Scottish Open to his name this season, and he got to the Snooker Shoot Out final too.

He demolished Kurt Maflin 10-1 in the first round, before taking down Northern Irishman Mark Allen - himself a 10-2 victor in his opening match.

2000, 2003 and 2018 champ Williams, meanwhile, has been a cue-wielding blur at the Crucible so far, taking less than 19 seconds per shot as he cruised past Sam Craigie and fellow legend John Higgins.

The Welshman looks unstoppable at the moment, but so does Selby. It's too close to call, so read on as we explain how to watch Mark Williams vs Mark Selby and get a World Snooker Championship live stream for FREE!

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby session times

Local times for this week's World Snooker Championship quarter-final match are below - for additional times, scroll down to the relevant country section. Play gets underway at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday, April 27.

Tuesday, April 27 at 2.30pm BST

Wednesday, April 28 at 10am BST

Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm BST

FREE Mark Williams vs Mark Selby: live stream World Snooker Championship in the UK

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby starts at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, continuing at 10am on Wednesday morning, and concluding at 7pm in the evening. The BBC goes all out with its coverage of the World Snooker Championship, which means you can watch Williams vs Selby for FREE. If you're not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). If you're already a subscriber, you can also watch the snooker via Eurosport and its Eurosport Player streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year. Not in the UK for the 2021 World Snooker Championship? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream snooker if you're not in your country

More domestic watching options are explained below. But if you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the World Snooker Championship via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch snooker from anywhere

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby: live stream snooker in Canada

The Mark Williams vs Mark Selby match starts at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT on Tuesday morning. It will continue at 5am ET / 2am PT early on Wednesday, before the final action from 2pm ET / 11am PT later the same day. You can watch Williams vs Selby and all of the World Snooker Championship action live from the Great White North via DAZN Canada. Better still, there's a FREE DAZN Canada trial available to new subscribers, lasting a month - that's easily long enough to watch the 2021 tournament in its entirety. If you like what you see, DAZN Canada then costs either $19.99 a month or $150 for the year. And don't forget, Canadian residents who are out of the country right now can always follow the VPN route as outlined above to live stream the snooker as they would at home.

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby: live stream World Snooker Championship in China

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby starts at 9.30pm CST on Tuesday evening, and will continue at 5pm on Wednesday afternoon, before concluding at 2am in the early hours of Thursday morning. Viewers in China can watch Williams vs Selby and the rest of the 2021 World Snooker Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China, Superstars Online, Youku, Zhibo.tv, and Now TV (Hong Kong). If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN to watch the snooker wherever you are.

Mark Williams vs Mark Selby: live stream Snooker World Championship in the US