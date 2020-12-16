We'll get a 'chunky' Diablo 4 update at BlizzCon 2021

Blizzard has teased that we'll be getting a "chunky" update on the upcoming Diablo 4, at BlizzCon 21.

In the most recent Diablo 4 Quarterly Update, game director Luis Barriga wrote that the game's development progress is continuing "at a steady clip" and that fans will get their next big Diablo 4 update at BlizzCon 2021.

"We’ve read speculation about what it could be and want to ensure you that it is something chunky indeed," Barriga wrote. "Without spoiling the surprise, Iet’s just say it involves a new version of the campfire scene we showed you last BlizzCon."

But what could it be?

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

BlizzCon is Diablo developer Blizzard's annual convention, which is often filled with updates on confirmed upcoming titles as well as announcements of brand new titles. However, due to Covid 19, Blizzcon 2021 (or BlizzConline) is taking place as a virtual online event between February 19 and 20, 2021, following the cancellation of BlizzCon 2020.

While Blizzard has been trickling in updates on Diablo 4 throughout this year, with September's Quarterly Update providing information on skills and talents, enchantment system and some end-game progression details, we're expecting the developer is holding off its biggest reveals until BlizzCon.

What we've gleaned from Barriga's tease is that a new class may be revealed at Blizzcon, as the campfire scene he is referring to seems to be the game's class selection screen. Blizzard has previously confirmed that Diablo 4 will have five classes but, so far, we've only had three classes confirmed: barbarian, sorceress and druid.

Alongside the revealing of this new class, we've also hoping for confirmation of the Diablo 4 release date, which remains a mystery. At a BlizzCon 2019 deep dive on the game, the game's director said that he doesn't expect Diablo 4 to be finished anytime soon, "even by Blizzard's standards of soon."

We're hoping that we'll get at least a release window this BlizzCon – though, this could just be wishful thinking on our part.