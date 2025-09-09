Borderlands 4 will get a day one patch, but Gearbox CEO warns not to expect 'a miracle' if you're playing on an older PC
We now know that upcoming co-op looter shooter Borderlands 4 will be getting a day one patch, though the CEO of developer Gearbox has warned that it won't be a magic bullet for those playing on dated hardware.
Speaking in an X / Twitter post, CEO Randy Pitchford said that while "the day one patch does a lot" with regards to performance, those using a PC below the minimum recommended specs should expect the game to be "unplayable".
If you need a quick reminder, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Borderlands 4 found on the official Steam page.
Minimum:
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Recommended:
- OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Intel Arc B580
- Storage: 100 GB available space
The page also notes that SSD storage is required and Pitchford's post warns that using a slower hard disk drive (HDD) could lead to "hitching".
All things considered, it requires a pretty beefy setup, especially in comparison to the previous game.
"It's a big, bold, new, seamless world," explained Pitchford. "I'm sorry to say that older hardware may not provide buttery smooth performance for the latest gen AAA games, as has always been the case since the dawn of PC gaming."
If your PC isn't up to the task, Borderlands 4 is also releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on September 12.
A Nintendo Switch 2 version is set to follow a little later on October 3.
