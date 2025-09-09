We now know that Borderlands 4 will get a day one patch

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that it "does a lot" but warned that it won't do much for those using older hardware

He said the game should be "unplayable" for those below the recommended spec

We now know that upcoming co-op looter shooter Borderlands 4 will be getting a day one patch, though the CEO of developer Gearbox has warned that it won't be a magic bullet for those playing on dated hardware.

Speaking in an X / Twitter post, CEO Randy Pitchford said that while "the day one patch does a lot" with regards to performance, those using a PC below the minimum recommended specs should expect the game to be "unplayable".

If you need a quick reminder, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Borderlands 4 found on the official Steam page.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A580 Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Windows 10 / Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-12700 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Intel Arc B580

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / Intel Arc B580 Storage: 100 GB available space

The page also notes that SSD storage is required and Pitchford's post warns that using a slower hard disk drive (HDD) could lead to "hitching".

All things considered, it requires a pretty beefy setup, especially in comparison to the previous game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's a big, bold, new, seamless world," explained Pitchford. "I'm sorry to say that older hardware may not provide buttery smooth performance for the latest gen AAA games, as has always been the case since the dawn of PC gaming."

If your PC isn't up to the task, Borderlands 4 is also releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on September 12.

A Nintendo Switch 2 version is set to follow a little later on October 3.