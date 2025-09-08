A cryptic Starfield teaser might hint at an upcoming expansion

The words 'Terran Armada' were hidden in a recent social media post

Fans are speculating that this indicated an Earth-themed DLC

Some Starfield fans think that a new expansion could be on the horizon following a cryptic social media post.

The teaser appears in a recent video that celebrates the two year anniversary of the role-playing game. The short clip shows the Starfield logo and the text 'happy anniversary' before a glitch effect plays.

Celebrating two incredible years in the #Starfield. 🌌Thank you to everyone who has explored the Settled Systems with us. We look forward to the adventures yet to come. pic.twitter.com/AeWN8DVlO2September 5, 2025

Small portions of text are visible in the effect, which were pieced together by one eagle-eyed Redditor.

It reads 'Terran Armada', though what this actually means is currently a bit of a mystery. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating, though, with many predicting that it's the name of the game's next expansion.

In a science fiction context, the word 'terra' refers to Earth - so it seems that might be the setting of the downloadable content (DLC).

"The name itself, Terran Armada, hints at something related to the inhabitants of Earth," replied one fan in the Reddit thread. "With how much is left vague about the exodus from Earth and the seemingly sentient beings that left the temples behind, there is something of a prequel like story there."

"I always found the idea of having Starborn trying to reverse what happened to Earth captivating. It would open doors for great moral dilemmas," commented another.

Of course, this is all just speculation - but I would expect to learn some more details about what this might mean in the coming weeks and months.

Starfield is available now for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S.