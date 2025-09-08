There's a secret message on the Starfield social media pages – and fans think it might hint at the next DLC
Mysterious
- A cryptic Starfield teaser might hint at an upcoming expansion
- The words 'Terran Armada' were hidden in a recent social media post
- Fans are speculating that this indicated an Earth-themed DLC
Some Starfield fans think that a new expansion could be on the horizon following a cryptic social media post.
The teaser appears in a recent video that celebrates the two year anniversary of the role-playing game. The short clip shows the Starfield logo and the text 'happy anniversary' before a glitch effect plays.
Celebrating two incredible years in the #Starfield. 🌌Thank you to everyone who has explored the Settled Systems with us. We look forward to the adventures yet to come. pic.twitter.com/AeWN8DVlO2September 5, 2025
Small portions of text are visible in the effect, which were pieced together by one eagle-eyed Redditor.
DLC2 is titled "Terran Armada". from r/Starfield
It reads 'Terran Armada', though what this actually means is currently a bit of a mystery. That hasn't stopped fans from speculating, though, with many predicting that it's the name of the game's next expansion.
In a science fiction context, the word 'terra' refers to Earth - so it seems that might be the setting of the downloadable content (DLC).
"The name itself, Terran Armada, hints at something related to the inhabitants of Earth," replied one fan in the Reddit thread. "With how much is left vague about the exodus from Earth and the seemingly sentient beings that left the temples behind, there is something of a prequel like story there."
"I always found the idea of having Starborn trying to reverse what happened to Earth captivating. It would open doors for great moral dilemmas," commented another.
Of course, this is all just speculation - but I would expect to learn some more details about what this might mean in the coming weeks and months.
Starfield is available now for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
