The five coolest laptops of Computex 2017

Here at Computex 2017 , Taiwan is getting a taste of the absolute best the computing world will soon have to offer. One key theme of the show is undoubtedly thinner and lighter gaming laptops by way of Nvidia’s new Max-Q design, and the Asus ROG Zephyrus seems to be leading the pack.

An 18mm-thin, 15.6-inch gaming laptop rocking an Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics chip, the Zephyrus defies expectations through the gaming hardware firm’s new Max-Q design platform. It also manages to look absolutely gorgeous in an all-metallic frame.