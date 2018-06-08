The best bits of gaming gear from Computex 2018
The coolest PC gaming gear of Computex 2018
We have seen a crazy two screen laptop prototype from Asus, MSI announce a fancy business-class laptop, and PC cases that aim to all but eliminate any noise from your tower from the largest computing conference on the globe, Computex 2018.
The annual event held in Taipei, Taiwan is nearly over, but that isn’t stopping us, nor should it stop you, from checking out all of the goodies announced and shown off on the event floor.
As far as gaming gear is concerned, we looked high and low to try and find the best Computex 2018 had to offer. From gaming keyboards to software to portable SSDs, we saw it all.
Without further ado, here are the 9 best pieces of kit we found.
MSI Optix MAG491C
We've seen our share of ultra-wide monitors, including two models from Samsung, however the MSI Optix MAG491C is different in that it was built for gaming from the ground up.
This 49-inch gaming monitor features a 3,840 x 1,920 resolution to really immerse yourself in games. The ulra-wide screen is made even better with its 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync technology to squash any possible frame rate drops.
Best of all you can split this giant display down the middle between two sets of inputs for co-op gaming in its most literal sense.
Zotac VR GO 2
Say you want to start gaming in virtual reality, but the idea of a cumbersome tether to your PC is just too much. What do you do? One option is to wear your PC as you would a backpack.
That’s exactly what the Zotac VR Go 2 is -- a PC in the shape of a backpack, powerful enough to take you anywhere in VR-land you want to be. The backpack doesn’t have a price yet, but the company is saying it plans on availability later this year.
Powering the demo pack is an 8th gen Coffee Lake Intel Core i7-8700T processor, and an Nvidia GTX 1070 GPU. One downside is that the pack relies on batteries, and as you can image providing juice to something this powerful is going to be taxing on batteries. Right now, the Go 2.0 should get around 1.5 hours of use before needing to be charged up.
PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.1 Portable SSD
A sturdy SSD for backing up your game library is a darn good idea, and the PNY Elite-X Type-C USB 3.1 is just that device. The outside shell is made of aluminum to help it withstand the occasional ding or drop.
The USB-C 3.1 gen 2 connection is incredibly fast, with 800 MB/s reads and 660 MB/s writes, all the while providing power to the SSD.
Multiple storage options will be available, going from 240GB to 480GB to 960GB. Pricing isn’t quite available yet, but PNY expects the Elite-X to begin shipping in July.
Asus CG32UQ
The Xbox One X and PS4 Pro pack a real punch bringing 4K HDR capability to consoles and the Asus CG32UQ is the perfect gaming monitor to really show it off. Using a gaming monitor with consoles might sound odd, but it works better than you think and chances are it'll be more affordable than buying a television with all the same capabilities.
Just be sure to pick up one of the best gaming headsets, as the speakers built into any display often deliver below average audio at best.
Cooler Master CK620
Fans of small mechanical keyboards might find the Cooler Master CK620 particularly appealing. Not only is the Cooler Master CK620 a tenkeyless keyboard, it also features some of Cherry's first slim mechanical switches and it'll even work wirelessly over Bluetooth. The only thing this keyboard won't feature is RGB lighting, but it's a feature that would have likely dragged down its battery life.
EVGA OC Robot BIOS software
Not an accessory you can hold in your hands, but EVGA’s new BIOS includes a new feature called OC Robot. When the OC Robot is activated, the system tests the system for overclocking levels, voltages, and temperatures to find the precise settings to get the most out of your system’s setup.
The OC Robot doesn’t just look for what components are installed and use predetermined settings — it actually tests your system and customizes performance based on this results. The OC Robot feature will begin shipping very soon, beginning with the X299 motherboards.
Asus ROG Phone
A gaming focused smartphone is still a strange new concept to us, but the Asus ROG Phone seems like the most fully baked product in its growing device category. It has the specs and vapor chamber cooling to back up its ambitions. What's more, Asus has developed a plethora of accessories including a portable cooling fan, gaming docks and even dual-screen controller that turns the device into a faux-Nintendo 3DS.