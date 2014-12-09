The number of households with a TV falls for first time ever in UK

The UK has seen the number of households with a television fall for the first time ever, as we increasingly turn to alternative devices.

Figures released by Ofcom - the media watchdog - show a fall from 26.33 million households with a TV in 2012 to 26.02 at the end of 2013.

The change is being blamed on our move to alternative devices, using tablets and phones along with the plethora of streaming and catchup services rather than a traditional television.

Apparently there are now a million more homes with broadband than with a television, pointing to a big shift in behaviour.

Crucial

Ed Richards, Ofcom Chief Executive, said: "Digital infrastructure is crucial to the UK's future. As a country we are continuing to make real progress, particularly in the roll out and take-up of superfast broadband and 4G mobile services. But there is more to be done.

"We need to continue asking whether collectively we are doing enough to build the infrastructure of the future, and to maintain the competition that benefits consumers and businesses."

Richards points to changing consumer habits as central to the need to get decent connectivity into rural areas - given its importance in daily lives.

"The way consumers interact with their TV, phone and broadband is changing as fast as technology is evolving," he said

"Our challenge is to keep supporting competition and innovation, while also helping to improve coverage across the country - particularly in hard-to-reach areas where mobile and home internet services need to improve."