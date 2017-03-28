Sky Mobile Swap lets you upgrade phone every year

After launching its SIM-only plans in January, Sky Mobile has now launched its handset offering with its new Swap contracts letting you grab a new phone every year – if you want.

Sky Mobile Swap gives you two core tariffs; Swap 12 and Swap 24. Swap 12 lets you upgrade to the latest phone every year, meaning you don’t have to wait two years to nab your next device.

It will cost you more each month though, and for those keen to keep an eye on the pennies there’s Swap 24, which is more like a traditional two year contract.

Stop, swap and roll

Handsets at launch Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 5S

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy J5

LG G5 SE

LG K10 (2017)

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XA (2016)

Sony Xperia E5 (2016)

Your monthly payments will be determined by the type of handset and data package you choose. Like the SIM-only offer, data packages cost £10 per month for 1GB, £15 for 3GB and £20 for 5GB, while Sky customers will also benefit from unlimited calls and texts.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you’ll need to pay an additional £10 per month for the limitless calls and texts.

Once you've got your data, calls and minutes sorted, you'll then have to add a monthly fee for the handset.

Choose the 32GB Samsung Galaxy S7 for example, and you'll pay £34 per month for the handset on Swap 12, and £19 per month on Swap 24. The 32GB iPhone 7 meanwhile is £36 per month on Swap 12 and £23 per month on Swap 24.

So, let's say you're a Sky customer getting the 32GB iPhone 7 on Swap 12 with 1GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Monthly cost (handset + 1GB of data)

£46 (£36 + £10)

Upfront cost (inc delivery)

£0

When your contract is up you can select a new handset, and you're monthly cost will adjust to match the new phone you've selected, but if you want to keep your current device you'll pay a reduced rate on the phone for six months to pay it off and then you'll pay only for the data, calls and texts from then-on.

Using the same example as above, this is how the costs breakdown.

After 12 months & keeping handset (handset + 1GB of data)

£29.50 (£19.50 + £10) for six months, then just £10 per month

You'll still benefit from Sky's Roll service, allowing you to store any unused data in a piggy bank for up to three years, which you can access at any point if you find yourself having a data-heavy month further down the line.