Samsung unveils seven more QLED TVs for 2020 – and a neat new casting trick

Only a few weeks after CES 2020, electronics maker Samsung has pulled back the curtain on a number of new Samsung TVs coming this year, from high-end 8K displays to still-pretty-fancy 4K QLED TVs.

We’d already caught a glimpse of the Q950TS 8K QLED at the CES expo, with its zero-bezel display and highly impressive sound system. We now know the names of the other two 8K QLEDs coming alongside it: the Q900TS and Q800T.

Given the Q950TS is the flagship set for 2020, the other 8K displays will likely feature a less-advanced speaker array (say, OTS rather than the premium OTS+ audio technology). They’ll also range in size from 55-inch to 98-inch screens, rather than the Q950TS’s 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.

But that’s not all: Samsung also announced the five 4K TVs with QLED panels coming this year, including the “Q60T, Q70T, Q80T, Q90T and Q95T models”, going as large as 85-inches and as small as 43-inches.

Samsung calls this its “strongest QLED 4K line-up yet”, though we don’t know enough about specifications to know exactly what’s been improved on from last year.

Straight from the tap

Perhaps the most notable announcement, though, is the Tap View feature we first got hints about back in December 2019, when a trademark from Samsung for a new casting function for its TVs came to light.

Tap View is a one-step way to mirror your phone screen to a Samsung TV, by simply tapping your smartphone against the screen: “Tap View makes it easier than ever to connect smartphones to the TV. Consumers can now mirror their phone screen to the TV by simply touching the two devices together.”

Excited? Well, we’re told that this function will only be available “using a compatible smartphone”, which probably means certain Samsung phones.

We saw a similar feature with the Samsung Sero TV – also out this year – which rotates 90 degrees if you make a twisting action with a connected Samsung Galaxy Note 10 handset. There’s also a remote, or Samsung SmartThings app you can use, but the phone looks like the smoothest way to do it.

This year’s lineup of Samsung TVs is still lacking in details, but it’s now coming a little clearer into focus.