Samsung announces NX2000 with Wi-Fi and NFC

Samsung has launched the latest camera to sit in its NX range of compact system cameras in the shape of the NX2000.

Fitted with a 20.3 million pixel APS-C sized sensor, it is joined by a DRIMe IV image processing engine which has been designed to reduce noise, improve speed and boost colour reproduction.

Continuous shooting at up to 8fps is available, while a 1/4000th second top shutter speed is also promised. A wide sensitivity range of ISO 100 to ISO 25600 is included.

On the back of the camera is a 3.7 inch WVGA full touch screen which can be used to control all aspects of the camera.

Beginners

SMART mode provides options to help beginner photographers, offering 14 different scene modes and a range of settings to reflect the shooting environment and needs. For instance, Action Freeze can be used to capture a child running, while "Best Face" takes five consecutive photos and lets the user select the best expression of each person in the picture for the final result.

The range of lenses available for NX cameras has grown to 12, which includes compact pancake lenses, zooms and portrait and macro lenses. i-Function lenses allow controls, such as aperture and shutter speed, to be changed via a button on the lens.

Equipped with Wi-Fi, as with the other SMART NX cameras, the NX2000 also features NFC (near field communication) technology allowing it to instantly connect to compatible Android smartphones and tablets. A Direct Link button can be used to instantly upload to social networking sites such as Facebook.

A free copy of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 4 will be included with every purchase of the NX2000, designed to appeal to more advanced users.

Available in white, black and pink, the Samsung NX2000 price is yet to be confirmed.