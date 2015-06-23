Trending

Google wants you to test Jump, its crazy GoPro VR camera rig

Google wants you to Jump right in with virtual reality videos

Google revealed during Google IO 2015 that it had teamed up with GoPro to create a 360-degree camera rig to capture VR-ready videos.

Now, Google has announced it's seeking "creators" to take "a Jump camera out for a spin" beginning this summer.

The rig basically connects 16 GoPro cameras for a full 360-degree view, with videos to be uploaded to YouTube.

Though Google is mostly looking for filmmakers, artists and journalists, anyone can sign up for a chance to try out Jump.

In the meantime, here's an awesome Jump VR video in action:

