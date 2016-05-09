Vaya doubles down on value with new price beating guarantee

Budget mobile telco Vaya may not have the same level of brand awareness as a Kogan Mobile or the connection to a supermarket like Aldi Mobile, but today it has launched a new price-beating guarantee it hopes will set it apart from its rivals.

Vaya will now match any comparable 4G month-to-month plan from a rival telco, and offer a month free for anyone price matching with its network.

So if users find a rival month-to-month plan with the same voice, text and data inclusions at a cheaper cost, Vaya will match the price and offer a month's free access.

There's obviously some fine print attached with a deal like this. For a start, it doesn't include promotional offers - so the tendency of the big telcos to offer bonus data for signing up online won't be included, for example.

It's also only for month-to-month, SIM-only contracts, so the bigger 24 month plans are off the table as well.

Arguably, there won't be too many occasions where Vaya will have to price match – it's already a budget telco provider, so it's prices are already low. But as a way of ensuring customer satisfaction, the move has the potential to help boost the smaller player into a bigger field.