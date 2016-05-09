Trending

Vaya doubles down on value with new price beating guarantee

By Phone and communications  

Free month if they're beaten

vaya

Budget mobile telco Vaya may not have the same level of brand awareness as a Kogan Mobile or the connection to a supermarket like Aldi Mobile, but today it has launched a new price-beating guarantee it hopes will set it apart from its rivals.

Vaya will now match any comparable 4G month-to-month plan from a rival telco, and offer a month free for anyone price matching with its network.

So if users find a rival month-to-month plan with the same voice, text and data inclusions at a cheaper cost, Vaya will match the price and offer a month's free access.

There's obviously some fine print attached with a deal like this. For a start, it doesn't include promotional offers - so the tendency of the big telcos to offer bonus data for signing up online won't be included, for example.

It's also only for month-to-month, SIM-only contracts, so the bigger 24 month plans are off the table as well.

Arguably, there won't be too many occasions where Vaya will have to price match – it's already a budget telco provider, so it's prices are already low. But as a way of ensuring customer satisfaction, the move has the potential to help boost the smaller player into a bigger field.

See more Phone and communications news