Windows Phone 7.8 due to roll out on January 31

Networks have said the Windows Phone 7.8 update will arrive on handsets such as the Nokia Lumia 900 and Lumia 800 by the end of the month.

Handsets stuck on Windows Phone 7.5 have not been treated to the plush Windows Phone 8 OS which is reserved for new handsets. Version 7.8 their only salvation, but it's been slow coming.

UK carrier O2 tweeted last week: "The 7.8 Windows Phone update will be released by the end of January and will be available via Zune."

TechRadar has spoken to Microsoft which confirmed that "the Windows Phone 7.8 update will arrive by the end of the month [January]."

Why are we waiting?

Over in Columbia however the Windows Phone team seem more certain over the Windows Phone 7.8 release date, posting on its Facebook page that the update will arrive on January 31.

We've also been in contact with Nokia over the update who told us: "Windows Phone 7.8 is becoming available on new phones around the world, and Microsoft has announced it is working to get the software update tested, approved and rolled out to as many devices as possible early this year.

"Exact time frames for rollout will be announced in due course."

It usually takes a few weeks for an update to hit every handset, so you may be looking at mid-February before you're treated to Windows Phone 7.8, although carriers can potentially delay the roll out as they run their own tests before offering it to customers.