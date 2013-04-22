Nokia teases QWERTY feature phone unveiling this Wednesday

Nokia promised us more phone love in 2013 and the Finnish company looks set to deliver, posting a tantalising teaser for the launch of a mysterious new device that will take place this Wednesday.

"On Wednesday morning at 7am GMT we will be announcing something new, followed by a Q&A session with Neil Broadley from our Mobile Phones team and a special guest," said the post on Nokia's blog.

The picture doesn't show much, but when has that ever stopped us putting on our TechRadar analysis glasses? We can definitely see that the new phone will share the Lumia's curved form, but even more interesting are the physical buttons also in view. A new Windows phone? Unlikely. A new Asha? Don't rule it out.

More blips!

Other bite-sized things have happened in tech and we've gathered them up for your perusing pleasure.