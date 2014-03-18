New HTC One (M8) announced by UK retailer, available March 25

UK retailer Carphone Warehouse has got in ahead of HTC and officially announced the name of next phone – and it's called the HTC One (M8).

In an email to TechRadar, Carphone confirmed that it'll be selling the phone from "selected stores" starting on Tuesday, March 25.

Which means that people in the UK, at least, will be able to get their hands on the M8 just minutes after HTC officially announces it.

Outed

A few UK Carphone Warehouse stores will be holding special launch events for the phone.

As for the rest of the world, hold tight - we suspect the phone will be available just as immediately, but we haven't heard anything.

The phone has been leaked in every shape and form over the past few months, so it feels like there's not a lot that HTC will be able to surprise us with come March 25. Still, we'll actually have the phone itself, so that's something.