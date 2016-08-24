Google's data-saving Wi-Fi Assistant is coming to more Nexus users soon

Google is boosting the signal on Wi-Fi Assistant, a special Nexus phone feature that allows you to join free Wi-Fi hotspots instantly.

Once exclusive to Project Fi users in the US with either a Nexus 5X or 6P, the feature is expanding out to all Nexus owners in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico and Nordic countries.

In case you're paranoid about security when connecting to a bunch of free networks, don't fret - Wi-Fi Assistant is turned off by default, and also uses encryption each time you connect.

Google plans to roll out Wi-Fi Assistant over the next few weeks. You'll also want to make sure you're not behind on your OS first, as the feature only works on Android 5.1 or newer.