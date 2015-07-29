Google can now translate 27 new languages instantly

Earlier this year, Google said that it was working on increasing the number of languages it can translate through its Google Translate app.

Today, the search-giant announced that it had added 20 extra languages for instant visual translating, increasing the total to 27 languages.

Although the app can translate up to 37 languages by taking a photo of text and then downloading a translated language pack, the live visual translation feature doesn't require you to download anything.

Instead, you only have to open the app, select the language you need, click on the camera button and then point it at whatever you're trying to translate.

The translation will show up on your screen within the visual context of what you're pointing at, without needing an internet connection - a plus when you're traveling.

What does the sign say?

Previously, the app could only translate to and from English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Google Translate's update will now include Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Hungarian, Indonesian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Slovak, Swedish, Turkish and Ukrainian.

Google says the app will also allow you to do one-way translations from English to Hindi or Thai.

The update will be rolled out to Android and iOS over the next few days.