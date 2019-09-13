New on Netflix this week: The I-Land, Bill Burr, Unbelievable, Terrace House + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of September 9 to 15, 2019. For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in September 2019.

This week's highlights

The I-Land (12/09/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Netflix Original series that seems destined to earn a devoted cult following, The I-Land is a science fiction thriller that sees a group of people trapped on an island with no memories of who they are or how they got there. Now, these strangers must fight to survive the harsh realities of living on an island. If you think the plot sounds reminiscent of the classic series Lost, we don't blame you – let's hope The I-Land transcends its familiar premise to become something truly special. Stars Kate Bosworth and Sibylla Deen.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (10/09/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the biggest stand-up comics in the game, Bill Burr is also known as an actor and podcaster. His latest Netflix special, Paper Tiger, is a scathing review on the state of the world presented in his inimitable Bostonian way. Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama’s book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage. You can also find three of Burr's other stand-up comedy specials on the service.

Unbelievable (13/09/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A show that deals with difficult subject matter, Unbelievable has already garnered a heap of pre-release praise from critics. Based on real events, the series follows Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), a teen who reports and eventually recants her reported rape. This leads two female detectives (Australia's own Toni Collette and US actor Merritt Wever) to investigate evidence that could reveal the truth, despite being states away from the crime itself.

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (10/09/2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The premise for the brilliant Japanese reality series Terrace House may sound a lot like Big Brother, but it's so much more than the sum of its parts. Six strangers share a house in Tokyo while cameras film them, with each member of the household looking for love while living under the same roof. Unlike Big Brother however, the members are free to leave the house in order to work, train, go on dates or do whatever they want. This helps inform how the other housemates view them, and gives viewers a unique window into Japanese culture and the respectful manner in which relationships build and courtships occur within the house. It's not all serious, though – a panel of comedic judges watches it all unfold and chimes-in multiple times through out each episode to offer hilarious commentary on what they've just seen. Simply put, Terrace House is easily one of the best reality shows on Netflix and it deserves your time.

Everything that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 (10/09/2019)

The I-Land (12/09/2019)

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (13/09/2019)

The Ranch: Part 7 (13/09/2019)

Unbelievable (13/09/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Tall Girl (13/09/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (10/09/2019)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Evelyn (10/09/2019)

The Mind, Explained (12/09/2019)

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea (13/09/2019)

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (15/09/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (13/09/2019)

T2: Trainspotting (14/09/2019)

Our Godfather (10/09/2019)

BLACK LAGOON: Seasons 1 & 2 (13/09/2019)

Head Count (13/09/2019)

Trouble with the Curve (15/09/2019)

War Dogs (15/09/2019)

Storks (15/09/2019)

The Tuxedo (15/09/2019)

War of the Worlds (15/09/2019)

The Mask (15/09/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

Of course, the list above is comprised solely of the shows and movies that are coming to Netflix next week. For a complete list of everything that's coming to service throughout the entire month of September, click here.