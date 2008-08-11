MORE Blackberry Javelin pictures

RIM, RIM, RIM (Research In Motion to its parents). Why do you pretend to hide all the new phones you're bringing out, then leak a bunch of pictures nearly every week?

The new BlackBerry Javelin, the fun-loving lite sister of the upcoming Bold, has been shown again, but this time as official pictures released by the manufacturers themselves.

We've got a high speed MicroUSB port, 256MB onboard flash memory with more via a MicroSD slot, and a 512MHz processor.

Now blackballed

Also shown are a flush exterior and a lot of glass, coupled with a black trackball that replaces the white predecessor that quickly became grubby. This is a handset that makes a lot of sense as an evolutionary device, rather than the revolution of the forthcoming Thunder or KickStart.

It also packs a 3.2MP camera, the standard level for a set of decent pictures on a cameraphone, so once again RIM has shown it's ready to take on the media-savvy consumer with its business phones.

Still no word on release, but expect it to be later this year, if not trickling into 2009.