This 2-in-1 laser engraver got 4.5 stars in our review - now it's got a massive price-cut and a free gift in Acmer's early Black Friday sale

Acmer's got a major Black Friday sale on laser cutters and engravers right now - with the excellent Acmer P3 IR & Diode now $1049 (was $1999).

And to sweeten the deal, it also includes a free Air Purifier P3 2IN1 to keep your workspace fresh and dust-free during long engraving sessions.

When we tried out the P3 in our review, we awarded it 4.5 stars and slapped a 'TechRadar Highly Recommended' badge on it for good measure. Under testing, our crafting expert Alastair found it easily cut through 3mm base wood and mark metal straight out of the box, and for the price, it's one of the best laser engravers around.

While the discount isn't available worldwide, you can still get a free gift if you're in the UK (and you're quick), available for £888 by clicking here.

Today's top Acmer laser engraver deal

Save $950 Acmer P3 IR&Diode: was $1,999 now $1,049 at Acmer Laser Read more Read less ▼ This is a huge price-drop of $900 on Acmer's flagship laser engraver. The P3 combines a 10W diode laser with a 2W IR laser, switchable with the flick of a toggle. That means you can move seamlessly from cutting wood to engraving metal. For heavier jobs, the by P3 48W is currently discounted from $2299 down to $1349. Out of the box, it cuts through a 3mm baseboard and marks metal cleanly. The P3’s built-in HD camera and air assist system guarantee sharp accuracy and reduced scorching, while its CoreXY motion structure delivers engraving speeds of up to 800 mm/s. On top of that, you get the Air Purifier P3 2IN1 free, helping to keep fine particles and fumes under control.

We found the Acmer P3 is one of the fastest machines to set up. Simply connect the air assist and extractor, plug into your computer, and you’re ready to create with professional precision. It has a user-friendly design and intuitive software that supports LightBurn, LaserGRBL, and the Acmer app, giving you full control over materials, depth, and accuracy.

With its mechanical focus pin, test materials, and detailed setup guide, the P3 allows even beginners to hit the perfect settings fast. And with the air purifier included in the deal, you’ll keep smoke and dust in check while engraving.

It's not the only cutter on sale, either, and I've rounded up some other machines you'll want to check out, complete with free gifts, too.

More laser engraver deals from Acmer

Save $80 Acmer P1 S Pro 6W with free mystery gift: was $279 now $199 at Acmer Laser Read more Read less ▼ The P1 S Pro is a budget laser engraver that's available as either a 6W, 10W, or 20W unit - the price here is for the cheapest 6W model. This deal includes the "Black Friday Mystery Box", which will be either an M3 or accessories pack. UK price: was £216 now £153

Save $80 Acmer S1 portable laser engraver: was $189 now $109 at Acmer Laser Read more Read less ▼ The S1 is a portable laser cutter, and is the 2.5W model listed here, but if you need more power, it's also available in 3.5W and 6W (for $169 on sale). This deal includes the free "Leaf Carving Mystery Box", which includes either a frame or lamp base. UK price: was £146 now £84

Save $100 Acmer K1 enclosed portable laser engraver: was $399 now $299 at Acmer Laser Read more Read less ▼ This machine has only just been released - with the price here for the 7W enclosed portable laser engraver. But you get some good options here, with laser powers range from 2.5W, 3.5W, 7W, and 12W. UK price: was £309 now £230

For more crafting tools for your workshop, we tested and reviewed the best 3D printers you can get right now.