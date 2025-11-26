Our favorite AI voice recorders got a big Black Friday price cut - and every business professional should try them

Plaud's line of AI voice recorders and transcribers have got a very nice discount over at Amazon right now - and to my mind, they're genuine essentials for business professionals who find themselves in and out of meetings all day.

The Plaud Note is $128 at Amazon (was $159) while the compact Plaud NotePin is priced the same, down from $150 to $128.

I checked and professionals in the UK can also get this deal, with the Plaud Note costing £119 at Amazon (was £150), with the NotePin dropping to £119 down from £149.

Both slip easily into pockets if you're racing from meeting room to meeting room or taking it on a business trip. The Note is the bigger of the two, and credit card-sized with a protective sleeve. The NotePin is smaller, with options to wear it on a watch strap, lanyard, or clipped to your lapel or breast pocket.

Today's best Plaud deals

I remember the old days of dictation recorders - heavy handheld devices powered by a multitude of AA batteries and requiring cassette tapes to capture every spoken word. You want a transcription? Plug your headphones in and start writing down everything you hear.

Plaud's line of AI voice recorders is a whole world away from that.

These lightweight, ultra-portable devices come with 64GB onboard storage and a companion app for transcribing meetings, lectures, and everything else you've recorded. And, of course, it's packed with AI tech for doing all that.

Our reviewer Alastair tested both devices (read our Plaud Note review and the Plaud NotePin review), and came away seriously impressed.

On the Plaud Note, he said, "By the end of the test I was completely sold on the Plaud Note, not only could I capture traditional voice recordings but in seconds I would have an AI-enhanced transcription with summary. Meeting overviews, action points and all the bits that I had stopped listening too were captured and summarized. This really is one device that will change almost every area of your professional life."

And he was no less enthusiastic about the dinky Plaud NotePin, which he found discreet and even more intuitive to use than the Note. After testing, he called it "a superb AI workflow device. Once you sit down and figure out how to work it into your everyday life, [the cost] really does make sense, even if you only use it at the lightest level."

The biggest issue with both is the subscription plan required for all the advanced features. If that's not an issue, or you're likely to get plenty of use out of these devices, then it's a strong recommend from us, especially at the Black Friday discount price.