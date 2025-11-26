Jump to:

Our expert reviewer awarded this laser cutter 5 stars - and it's just dropped over $900 for Black Friday when you use our exclusive code

The WeCreat Vision Pro gets an impressive discount in this year's Black Friday sales

The WeCreat Vision Pro laser cutter on an orange background next to a TechRadar badge reading &#039;Black Friday deals&#039;
(Image credit: WeCreat // Future)
One of our favorite laser cutters has received a big discount for Black Friday, with the WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver now $1920 at WeCreat (was $2900). Use our exclusive code VP80 to get the full discount $980 discount.

Having tested many of the best laser engravers and cutters, our expert reviewer Alastair took this model for a spin (read his review here) and awarded it the full 5 stars and a coveted Editor's Choice badge.

Today's best Black Friday laser cutter deal

WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver
Save $980
WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver: was $2,900 now $1,920 at WeCreat

There's not much our expert reviewer and irrepressible crafting enthusiast Alastair didn't like about this all-in-one laser cutter and engraver. It's fast, accurate, and flexible, operating well across a broad range of materials. This deal is for the basic pack, which includes the machine, HD camera, laser bed. Auto-lifting and air assist rounds out the deal. But upgrades are also discounted for Black Friday.

For the full discount, use our exclusive code VP80

More Black Friday laser cutter deals

WeCreat Vista FlipLaser engraver and cutter
Save $700
WeCreat Vista FlipLaser engraver and cutter: was $1,400 now $700 at WeCreat

This dual engraver and cutter boasts a 2W infrared laser and 10W diode laser, making it suitable for a wide range of materials including wood and metal. It's a compact desktop model that also includes a top-down camera for monitoring your crafts.

WeCreat Lumos IR & diode portable laser engraver
Save 56% ($1,350)
WeCreat Lumos IR & diode portable laser engraver: was $2,400 now $1,050 at WeCreat

The stylish Lumos is a compact and portable laser engraver that features both a 10W diode and 3W infrared laser for pro-grade engraving across a wealth of materials. There's a 50MP camera for precision. Plus, the machine weighs only a little over 5lb, so it's easy to move it from home to workshop.

For the full discount use our exclusive code BF50

B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

