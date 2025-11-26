Our expert reviewer awarded this laser cutter 5 stars - and it's just dropped over $900 for Black Friday when you use our exclusive code
The WeCreat Vision Pro gets an impressive discount in this year's Black Friday sales
One of our favorite laser cutters has received a big discount for Black Friday, with the WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver now $1920 at WeCreat (was $2900). Use our exclusive code VP80 to get the full discount $980 discount.
Having tested many of the best laser engravers and cutters, our expert reviewer Alastair took this model for a spin (read his review here) and awarded it the full 5 stars and a coveted Editor's Choice badge.
In his tests, he found the WeCreat Vision Pro to be a very well-designed unit that's perfectly pitched at the enthusiast and professional market. The higher-powered 45W laser cut through a wide range of materials, includes a built-in HD camera for greater accuracy and monitoring.
Beyond cutting, the device also excelled at engraving, where he found "standard engraves take far less time than I would usually expect, and the accuracy of the engraves looked good, with decent resolution across a good variety of materials."
Today's best Black Friday laser cutter deal
There's not much our expert reviewer and irrepressible crafting enthusiast Alastair didn't like about this all-in-one laser cutter and engraver. It's fast, accurate, and flexible, operating well across a broad range of materials. This deal is for the basic pack, which includes the machine, HD camera, laser bed. Auto-lifting and air assist rounds out the deal. But upgrades are also discounted for Black Friday.
For the full discount, use our exclusive code VP80
More Black Friday laser cutter deals
This dual engraver and cutter boasts a 2W infrared laser and 10W diode laser, making it suitable for a wide range of materials including wood and metal. It's a compact desktop model that also includes a top-down camera for monitoring your crafts.
The stylish Lumos is a compact and portable laser engraver that features both a 10W diode and 3W infrared laser for pro-grade engraving across a wealth of materials. There's a 50MP camera for precision. Plus, the machine weighs only a little over 5lb, so it's easy to move it from home to workshop.
For the full discount use our exclusive code BF50
