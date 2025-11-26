Our expert reviewer awarded this laser cutter 5 stars - and it's just dropped over $900 for Black Friday when you use our exclusive code

One of our favorite laser cutters has received a big discount for Black Friday, with the WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver now $1920 at WeCreat (was $2900). Use our exclusive code VP80 to get the full discount $980 discount.

Having tested many of the best laser engravers and cutters, our expert reviewer Alastair took this model for a spin (read his review here) and awarded it the full 5 stars and a coveted Editor's Choice badge.

In his tests, he found the WeCreat Vision Pro to be a very well-designed unit that's perfectly pitched at the enthusiast and professional market. The higher-powered 45W laser cut through a wide range of materials, includes a built-in HD camera for greater accuracy and monitoring.

Beyond cutting, the device also excelled at engraving, where he found "standard engraves take far less time than I would usually expect, and the accuracy of the engraves looked good, with decent resolution across a good variety of materials."

Today's best Black Friday laser cutter deal

Save $980 WeCreat Vision Pro 45W laser cutter and engraver: was $2,900 now $1,920 at WeCreat There's not much our expert reviewer and irrepressible crafting enthusiast Alastair didn't like about this all-in-one laser cutter and engraver. It's fast, accurate, and flexible, operating well across a broad range of materials. This deal is for the basic pack, which includes the machine, HD camera, laser bed. Auto-lifting and air assist rounds out the deal. But upgrades are also discounted for Black Friday. For the full discount, use our exclusive code VP80

More Black Friday laser cutter deals

Save $700 WeCreat Vista FlipLaser engraver and cutter: was $1,400 now $700 at WeCreat This dual engraver and cutter boasts a 2W infrared laser and 10W diode laser, making it suitable for a wide range of materials including wood and metal. It's a compact desktop model that also includes a top-down camera for monitoring your crafts.