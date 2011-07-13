Sony S1 and S2 tablets set for September 1st UK pre-orders

The S1 will be Sony's attempt to better the iPad

The eagerly-awaited Sony S1 and S2 Android tablets will be available for pre-order in the UK on September 1st, say leaked Sony Centre documents.

The report on the This Is My Next website doesn't offer an official release date for the uniquely-shaped Honeycomb slates, only that Sony will begin taking money on the first day of September.

There was also no word of a retail price for Sony's first foray into the tabletsphere, but new Sony tech never comes cheap so don't expect a super-competitive price point.

News of a presumably mid-to-late September release is a little later than we had been led to believe when Sony CEO Howard Springer claimed in April that the devices would hit the shelves "this summer."

Refreshing

The 9.4-inch Sony S1 tablet offers a refreshing form factor innovation, which adds a wedge to the back of the device, for easy viewing and typing when laid flat.

The dual 5.5-inch touchscreen S2 looks a little like a cross between a Nintendo DS and a spectacles case.

We can't wait to get our hands on both of these Honeycomb-toting tabs. Check them out in this Sony teaser video: