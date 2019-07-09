MLB All-Star Game 2019 live stream: how to watch the baseball online from anywhere

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game - a match-up of baseball's best performing players from the American and National League - is all set to take place tonight, marking the halfway point of the season. It's one of the most enjoyable and traditional days of the season and you can get an MLB All-Star Game live stream, no matter where on Earth you are.

MLB All-Star Game 2019 - when and where This year’s MLB All-Star Game will be held at at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, July 9. It marks the first time the city has held the All-Star Game since 1997. The first pitch will be thrown at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT and it is sure to be a can’t miss for both casual and avid baseball fans.

Each team’s 32-man roster is made up of starting fielders selected by a fan vote, with team managers selecting the pitchers, while a combination of managers and players pick the reserves. All 30 MLB franchises must be represented on the All-Star roster.

The Astros boast the most call ups from the American League with six selections, while the Colorado Rockies, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers each have four players representing them on the National League roster.

The American League All-Stars have won the last six MLB All-Star Games and go into tonight's game as favorites with Betfair.

If you’re an avid fan of baseball in the US, UK or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream all of the action from Progressive Field so you don’t miss a single pitch when the best players of the American League take on the best players of the National League at the 90th MLB All-Star game.

How to live stream MLB All-Star game from outside your country

If you're away from home and looking to tune in to your domestic coverage of tonight's 2019 MLB All-Star Game you'll likely run into problems thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully you can get around this by using a VPN, which will allow you to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on faltering, illegal feed.

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with ExpressVPN. Check out ExpressVPN and get a 49% discount and 3 months free with an annual plan.Just want to give it a try? Then there's a 30 day money-back guarantee available as well.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game - US live stream

For viewers in the US, Fox will be showing the 2019 MLB All-Star Game live over-the-air for free which means that you can watch it with a cable subscription or even with an antenna. You can stream the game on your computer or watch it on your mobile devices with Fox Sports Go .

Cord cutter? There's also a string of streaming options for watching the MLB All-Star game including Hulu with Live TV , Sling , fuboTV , YouTube TV and even Playstation Vue .

How to stream MLB All-Star Game live in the UK

BT Sports have snapped up the live broadcasting rights for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in the UK. Their coverage of the midsummer showdown begins at 12.30am on BT Sport 1 .

If you’re out and about during the game you can still watch all the action via the BT Sport App .