Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 apparently leaked with the latest Intel and AMD tech

Microsoft appears to be preparing the Surface Laptop 4 with the latest processor tech from both Intel and AMD.

A new benchmark has been spotted online which suggests that the upcoming Surface Laptop 4 will come with a choice of either new AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, or the upcoming Intel Tiger Lake-U CPUs.

Both these new generations of processor technology bring big performance increases over previous models, so if this leak is accurate, it means we could see a Surface Laptop 4 that’s a serious step up from the Surface Laptop 3.

The latest benchmark leaks show what seems to be a Surface Laptop 4 with a Tiger Lake-U processor with a 2.7GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock, with four cores and eight threads.

Big News !!Microsoft started testing 2.7GHz TigerLake-U3dmark 11 PerformancePhysics score : 8412Graphics score : 5540 (just under R7 4800U)Same SSD as Surface Laptop 3Windows 10 20H1WDDM 2.7 iGPU Driver pic.twitter.com/CUrYFIsXkKMarch 26, 2020

Choice of processors

If the Surface Laptop 4 does come with new Intel processors, it shows that Microsoft is serious about producing a device that offers strong performance in a thin and light design.

There have been rumors that the Surface Laptop 4 will offer new AMD Ryzen 4000 processors as well. Again, this means Microsoft’s laptop could benefit from the latest mobile technology, becoming a formidable device.

It also suggests that Microsoft will again offer a choice between Intel and AMD tech. Originally, Microsoft’s Surface devices only used Intel processors, but since last year, Microsoft began releasing configurations with AMD chips – a major coup for the CPU maker.

While these are still just rumors, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Surface Laptop 4 some time this year, and if it does indeed come with Intel’s and AMD’s latest and greatest mobile chips, then we could be in for a real treat.

