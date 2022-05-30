Live

Live: The best Memorial Day sales today - deals from $20

All the latest news and deals from the Memorial Day sales 2022

The Memorial Day sales have officially launched, and we're covering all the latest news and deals to help you get the most bang for your buck today. 

All the major retailers are currently showing good online stock levels, and we're expecting a few killer deals to launch later this morning. We'll highlight them here, along with other standout offers from the Memorial Day sales, as soon as we see them.  

Memorial Day sales: quick links

Right now, the best deals are at a handful of retailers. Best Buy is our top pick for TV deals and major appliances; while Walmart is leading the way for pools, grills and fashion discounts.

Memorial Day sales: TechRadar's top stories

Meanwhile, Amazon is worth browsing for its sheer range of deals on everything from tech to pet food; and Lowes and Home Depot are the best places for patio furnitue and outdoor items.

Here's everything you need to know about the Memorial Day sales, from the biggest discounts and most interesting deals, through to our pro tips on how to save money today.

Sofa and chairs on a patio

Pools, patio furniture, grills and lawnmowers from $24.99 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day sale is the place to go for all things outdoors. There are hundreds of deals on everything you need to jumpstart your summer, from patio furniture to grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, fire pits, garden accessories, and more with prices starting at just $24.99. 

Read more: The best deals in the Walmart Memorial Day sale

Fire TV Stick Lite

Almost 40% off Fire TV Stick

Amazon's opening its deal section with a 38% discount on the Fire TV Stick: it's now $24.99, down from $39.99. That's $5 off the lowest price we've seen for the Alexa-voice remote, and likely as low as it's going to get this side of Prime Day.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Memorial Day sales

Good morning, and welcome to our coverage of the Memorial Day sales. It’s just after midnight on Monday, so let’s take a look around at what’s happening. Here are some of the latest headlines.