Lions vs South Africa live stream: how to watch 3rd Test match online from anywhere

It's a series that's had a bit of everything - except, perhaps, mutual respect. And after an ill-tempered two weeks punctuated by sniping, biting, time-wasting and referee-baiting, the 3rd Test of this breathless British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa couldn't be set up more enticingly. It's a cup final, the decider, the game that makes or breaks the entire summer - so read on as our guide explains how to watch a British & Irish Lions vs South Africa live stream for the 3rd Test match from anywhere in the world.

Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test live stream Date: Saturday, August 7 Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 6pm SAST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Green Point, South Africa UK live stream: Sky Sports Free live stream: Peacock TV free trial (US only) Watch anywhere: try the No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Warren Gatland's men had the upper hand after winning the opener but they simply weren't allowed to perform in the 2nd Test last weekend. The Springboks dictated the pace and dominated the match, going over twice on their way to thrashing the tourists 27-9.

At times it was difficult to watch - each half being dragged out for more than an hour as scuffles broke out all over the pitch, and the match officials floundered under the pressure that had been squeezed upon them by Rassie Erasmus.

Alun Wyn Jones has a job on his hands trying to keep his men focused, while Siya Kolisi, Faf de Klerk and Eben Etzebeth will likely be on the wind-up from the off.

It might not deliver the greatest standard of rugby ever seen, but this is going to be a grudge match of the highest order. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Lions vs South Africa live stream of the 3rd Test match wherever you are right now.

How to watch Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test online in the UK

UK-based rugby fans will know that Sky Sports has the rights to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, and that of course includes today's decider. The Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test kicks off at 5pm BST, with Sky's coverage getting underway at 3.30pm on Sky Sports Action. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports, fear not because there's likely to be a Sky TV deal to suit you. Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now streaming option. Not in the UK for this crucial Lions vs South Africa clash? To access your domestic coverage from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed below.

How to live stream Lions vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Lions vs South Africa from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Sky Go

Live stream South Africa vs Lions rugby 3rd Test in South Africa

Springboks fans looking to watch this decisive South Africa vs Lions 3rd Test can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 6pm SAST, with the build-up starting at 4.30pm. If you're not going to be in front of a TV you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country right now, your best bet is to use a VPN.

How to watch British and Irish Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test free online and live stream rugby in the US

The Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Saturday, and you can tune in via NBC's excellent streaming platform Peacock TV, which makes rugby more accessible to fans based in the US than ever before. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported service that offers loads more premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. But best of all, Peacock even offers a FREE 7-day trial you can take advantage of. If you've already hopped on the Peacock bandwagon but are abroad when the Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test is on, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a Lions vs South Africa live stream in Australia for the 3rd Test

You've got a late night ahead if you want to watch the Lions vs South Africa 3rd Test, as it kicks off at 2am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can watch all the action on streaming service Stan Sports. A Stan subscription currently starts at AUS$10 a month, with the Stan Sports add-on costing a further AUS$10 a month. However, the service is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial of the add-on.

Watch South Africa vs Lions: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Springboks vs Lions 3rd Test in New Zealand, but be prepared for a very late night. The big game gets underway at 4am NZST on Sunday morning, with coverage starting at 2.30am. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream South Africa vs Lions via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.