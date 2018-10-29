Laowa's 10-18mm lens is a compact wide-angle zoom for full-frame cameras

The Laowa 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 FE zoom lens is the latest in the growing lineup of Zero-D lenses from Venus Optics.

This new optic will be available for Sony's range of full-frame mirrorless cameras like the Alpha A7 III, while versions for Canon's new RF mount (EOS R) and Nikon's new Z mount (Z6 and Z7) will be coming soon.

Despite the extreme viewing angle, Venus Optics has managed to design the Laowa 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 FE to be just 70cm wide and 90cm long, while it weighs just 496g.

The lens design is made up of 14 elements in 10 groups, which includes two aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion element, which Venus Optics says will minimize distortions and chromatic aberrations, while delivering excellent optical performance from corner to corner.

The lens features a modest five-blade aperture diaphragm, but there is a reason for this, as it's designed to produce a well-defined, sharp and clean 10-stroke sunstars effect (sometimes referred to as a starburst).

A nice touch is that the rear of the lens has a 37mm filter thread for adding filters, while Laowa has developed a magnetic front filter holder to fit 100mm-wide slot-in filters.

The lens is currently available for pre-order priced at $849 (about £660 or AU$1,200), with the first 50 pre-orders through Laowa's site receiving a free 100mm magnetic filter holder system.