iPhone 12 mini release date, price and what you need to know

The iPhone 12 mini is a new, smaller entry to Apple's top-end phone line, bringing all the camera capabilities and processing power of the 'standard' iPhone 12 to a smaller form factor.

This new iPhone is without precedent in Apple's smartphone line-up - the company has never before made a smaller version of its flagship device, and it clearly recognizes the many phone fans who don't want huge handsets.

So if you're interested in buying the new iPhone 12 mini, or just want to see which iPhone 12 specs it borrows and what it changes, we've got all the information you'll need below.

The iPhone 12 mini was just launched at Apple's October iPhone launch, and the company is in the process of showing off the new phone. We're quickly putting all the new information in this article and updating it, so keep refreshing for all the newest information as it's launched. You can also follow our iPhone 12 launch event live blog to see what's going on.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A smaller version of the iPhone 12

A smaller version of the iPhone 12 When is it out? November 13

November 13 How much will it cost? $699

The iPhone 12 mini starts at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199, but we're waiting for international pricing for the device. That's for 64GB, and the price goes up for more storage - check out the graph below.

The iPhone 12 mini pre-orders start November 6 and you can buy the phone yourself on November 13, so there's quite a long gap between the launch and the release date.

For context the iPhone 12 starts at $799, the iPhone 12 Pro is $999, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is $1,099.

iPhone 12 mini prices Region 64GB 128GB 256GB US $699 $749 $849 UK £699 £749 £849 AU $1,199 $1,279 $1,449

iPhone 12 mini specs and features

iPhone 12 mini (L) and iPhone 12 (R) (Image credit: Apple)

Here's what you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini...

iPhone 12 mini design and display

The iPhone 12 mini looks a lot like the standard iPhone 12, and therefore the iPhone 11 - it has flat edges, an aluminum build, a square rear camera block and a screen with a big notch in the middle.

The new iPhone 12 colors are also the same with the iPhone 12 mini - that's black, white, red, navy and pale green. It's also got the same MagSafe magnetic ring at the back so you can clip on cases, wallets, and wireless charging pads with ease.

It has a 5.4-inch display, with Super Retina XDR display, 2340 x 1080 resolution and high 1200 nits max brightness - that's bright. Those specs are the same as the iPhone 11 except that has a 6.1-inch display.

Apple calls the iPhone 12 mini the 'smallest, thinnest, lightest 5G phone in the world' and given how big most 5G phones are, that sounds pretty plausible.

iPhone 12 mini (Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 12 mini cameras and battery life

The cameras here are a 12MP main and 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and like the screen specs, that's exactly the same as the iPhone 12. There's video recording of 4K 60fps which is pretty good, though certainly not the most high-res video recording some smartphones reach.

Apple has said the iPhone 12 mini has 'great battery life' although there's no clue as to what that actually means. Will it last a full day? We hope so, but that'd be a surprise for an iPhone.

There's wireless charging here, as well as wired powering with a Lighting Port, but we don't know the charging speed just yet.

iPhone 12 mini specs and features

The iPhone 12 mini uses the A14 Bionic chipset, like the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4, which should return super-fast processing speeds, though we'll put the device through benchmarking tests when we get our hands on it to see.

Like all the iPhone 12 smartphones, the iPhone 12 mini supports 5G connectivity, though of course that means you can use it on 4G networks too. We haven't been told yet if there's a 4G version too - rumors suggested some iPhone 12 models would get 4G variants but we haven't heard about that for the mini yet.

The iPhone 12 mini runs on iOS 14, Apple's newest software, which brings new features to Apple smartphones like on-screen widgets, an app library and improved Siri.