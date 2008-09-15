Google buys Korean blogging company

Google has splashed out on Korean blogging developer Tatter and Company, as it continues its goal of breaking into the few markets where it is not a dominant force.

Although no figures have been released as to how much Google has paid for Tatter, the news arrived on the co-chief executive's blog.

Google is currently languishing behind the likes of Yahoo in Korea, a point that Tatter's chief executive makes in a blog post entitled 'We've been Googled!'

Statement

"We are excited to welcome Tatter and Company's engineering team to Google Korea", announced a Google spokesperson by email.

"Acquiring Tatter and Company will allow us to enhance our online publishing tools in Korea, benefiting a large number of users who already depend on and enjoy Google and Tatter and Company's products".

South Korea is an internet giant in terms of penetration, with more than 70 per cent of the population online.

Although this puts it only fourth in the region in terms of users, it is still a huge audience, and one that Google is desperate to get some purchase into.

Tatter's main product is called TextCube, a blogging service, but it remains to be seen how this will impact on another Google acquisition, Blogger.