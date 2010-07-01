Firefox Home app put in for iPhone App Store approval

Mozilla has announced that it has submitted its Firefox Home iPhone application to Apple, which gives you access to your desktop history, bookmarks and open tabs on the go.

Bringing your desktop to the cloud is something Mozilla is hoping will entice users to using Firefox tech on their iPhone.

No limit

"Firefox Home helps give you the information you need, when you need it," says a blog about the service.

"No need to type long URLs. Bookmarks take you to your favourite websites with one tap. Your Firefox history starts working for you the moment you fire up your iPhone."

There's no time limit on when the app will be accepted but Mozilla is hopeful it will be soon.

To see the app in action, click on the video below.