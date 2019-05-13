Intel Cascade Lake-X release date, news and rumors

Cascade Lake-X is another iteration of Skylake-X, which was initially released as a response to Threadripper. And, while processors like the Intel Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-9980XE outperform processors like the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and 2950X, respectively, they’re also much more expensive – which leads to more enthusiasts going with AMD’s high-end desktop (HEDT) platform.

Initially, we were expecting Cascade Lake-X to follow Skylake-X directly, but Intel launched Basin Falls Refresh instead. However, rumors lead us to believe that Cascade Lake-X will be the next HEDT platform, even if it will still be on 14nm. In fact, we’ve already seen some non-X Cascade Lake processors arrive in the small business-focused Intel Xeon-E lineup, so we can’t wait to see what Cascade Lake-X can do.

But, just because Cascade Lake is focused on servers these days, doesn’t mean it’s not exciting, or that the microarchitecture won’t turn into HEDT products later on. So, keep this page bookmarked, and we’ll keep it updated with all the latest information.

Cut to the Chase

What is it? Intel next line of high-end desktop CPUs

Intel next line of high-end desktop CPUs When is it out? Late 2018 or early 2019

Late 2018 or early 2019 How much will it cost? TBD

Image Credit: Intel

Even though we’ve finally got word from Intel about Cascade Lake server processors, the release schedule for Cascade Lake-X is kind of a mess.

Some Cascade Lake Xeon processors hit the street already, namely the Xeon E-2100 line processors. These chips are aimed at small businesses, with up to 6 cores. There are also some 48-core server grade Cascade Lake processors coming out later this year, according to a report from Ars Technica.

We’ve also seen a leak from the Chiphell forums that hints at a Cascade Lake-X reveal at Computex 2019. This leak refers to these new chips as LGA 2066 parts, which would put them in the same league as Intel’s new Basin Falls Refresh processors.

That’s all we know for now, but something tells us that there will be much more to Cascade Lake over the next few months, so stay tuned for all your Cascade Lake release date information.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Intel Cascade Lake-X price

This is where things might get uncomfortable, so brace yourself. Intel doesn’t exactly have a history of releasing HCC and HEDT processors for what we would call ‘reasonable’ prices. So, we expect the pricing of Cascade Lake-X to fall in line with, or exceed Skylake-X’s pricing.

However, the early days of Cascade Lake looks reasonable, with the small business-targeted pricing being pretty reasonable. The prices of the Cascade Lake Xeon E-2100 line is as follows:

Intel Xeon E-2186G: $450 (about £340, AU$620)

Intel Xeon E-2176G: $362 (about £270, AU$500)

Intel Xeon E-2146G: $311 (about £230, AU$430)

Intel Xeon E-2144G: $272 (about £210, AU$376)

Intel Xeon E-2136: $284 (about £220, AU$390)

Intel Xeon E-2134: $250 (about £190, AU$350)

Intel Xeon E-2126G: $255 (about £190, AU$350)

Intel Xeon E-2124G: $213 (about £160, AU$290)

Intel Xeon E-2124: $193 (about £150, AU$270)

When it comes to the eventual Cascade Lake-X chips, and the Xeon W chip the prices are going to be much higher. So, we’ve taken the liberty of listing the pricing of Skylake-X processors below.

Intel Core i7-7800X: $383 (£329, AU$519)

$383 (£329, AU$519) Intel Core i7-7820X: $589 (£509, AU$799)

$589 (£509, AU$799) Intel Core i9-7900X: $989 (£819, AU$1,309)

$989 (£819, AU$1,309) Intel Core i9-7920X: $1,189 (£990, AU$1,589)

$1,189 (£990, AU$1,589) Intel Core i9-7940X: $1,387 (£1,099, AU$1,899)

$1,387 (£1,099, AU$1,899) Intel Core i9-7960X: $1,684 (£1,399, AU$2,279)

$1,684 (£1,399, AU$2,279) Intel Core i9-7980XE: $1,979 (£1,649, AU$2,729)

Image Credit: TechRadar

Intel Cascade Lake-X specs

Assuming for a second that the 28-core CPU showed off at Computex is indicative of what we can expect from Cascade Lake-X, things are about to get bananas.

Skylake-X offered significantly higher core counts than the previous generation of HEDT processors because it was manufactured on a smaller die. Cascade Lake-X doesn't have the same advantage as it’s still based on 14nm++ manufacturing.

So while it will be able to offer slightly higher core counts, core clocks and power efficiency than Skylake-X, the leap in performance isn’t going to be as breathtaking.

Still, Intel could use this process refinement to deliver a better value proposition – maybe offering a 10-core CPU for under $1,000. This could attract plenty of enthusiasts over to this server and enterprise platform, rather than more affordable mainstream CPUs.

Intel has finally revealed the Intel Xeon W-3175X, which is a 28-core processor, meant for high-end server solutions. We don’t quite know what it’s going to be able to do, as it won’t be coming out until December 2018, but we do have specs for the Xeon E-2100 series of processors, which are targeted at small business-grade servers. Those specs are as follows:

Intel Xeon E-2186G: 6-cores, 3.8GHz base, 4.7GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2176G: 6-cores, 3.7GHz base, 4.4GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2146G: 6-cores, 3.5GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2144G: 4-cores, 3.6GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2136: 6-cores, 3.3GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2134: 4-cores, 3.5GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2126G: 6-cores, 3.3GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2124G: 4-cores, 3.4GHz base, 4.5GHz boost

Intel Xeon E-2124: 4-cores, 3.3GHz base, 4.3GHz boost

That’s all we know for now, so now we just have to wait for Intel to reveal what’s in store – and we’ll be sure to update this page the second we know more.