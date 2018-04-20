Huawei's Honor MagicBook is a MacBook Pro-like laptop on the cheap

Huawei has been hot on making waves in the mobile computing world, especially with its Huawei MateBook X Pro. Now, the Chinese phone giant has revealed a new budget laptop for its home audience: the Honor MagicBook.

This 15-inch laptop may lack the MateBook X Pro’s barely-there bezels, but has a normally-placed webcam as a result. Not to mention that the device comes packing your choice of Intel Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processor options, 8GB of memory, a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics.

Huawei is reportedly charging 4,999 yuan in China for the entry-level version with an Intel Core i5 inside, so that’s around $799, £569 or AU$1,039 should Huawei decide to launch the laptop in those regions. The model holding an Intel Core i7 inside asks for 5,699 yuan, or about $899, £649 or AU$1,179.

The MacBook Pro-like experience for way less

It seems to us as if Huawei is looking to anticipate that rumored cheaper MacBook with this laptop, offering up a streamlined experience with just enough power to seem impressive.

In fact, this laptop will be more powerful than an entry-level MacBook Pro at 13 inches while costing hundreds less. That says quite a lot about the current state of MacBook Pro, which companies like Huawei are clearly capitalizing upon.

Throw a claimed battery life of 12 hours on top of it all, and the MagicBook begins to look like a mighty strong MacBook Pro competitor – at least the 13-inch models.

Huawei hasn’t said yet whether the MagicBook will make it to the US, or anywhere outside of China for that matter. Of course, we can always dream, as we’re already quite smitten with the MateBook X Pro.

