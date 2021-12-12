How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 online where you are

Audio player loading…

Expect treachery, cunning and deceit in the next episode of Yellowstone, titled ‘Keep the Wolves Close’, as Beth goes to work for Market Equities. Below our guide explains how to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 online from anywhere now.

*Warning: Potential season 4 spoilers ahead*

Episode 7 should see family loyalties pushed to breaking point. Jamie knows his biological father ordered the hit on his adoptive family after he confronted him at gunpoint. However, disclosing this to the Duttons could extinguish the possibility of a future with his estranged girlfriend Christina and their young son.

Meanwhile, Beth is now the president of Market Equities’ Montana division – the company determined to purchase her father’s land and mine it for megabucks. That won’t happen on her watch, though, and the promo for Sunday’s episode shows her discover – and likely try to sabotage – plans for a huge, multi-purpose “destination town” on the borders of the Dutton ranch.

It looks like John’s love life might be getting a little heated, too. Governor Perry returns, and she’s looking to cede her political position to “a new generation of leader” (Kayce, Jamie, or Beth perhaps?). That might mean a more committed relationship for her and John. But we’re not sure how John’s latest flame – the animal rights activist Summer Higgins – will feel about that.

So, prepare for more dramatic fireworks in the Midwest as we break down how to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 online, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure but want to watch episode 7 of Yellowstone? You'll be unable to watch new episodes due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream episode 7 online on-demand no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone from abroad

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 online in the US

Paramount Network app Get back in the saddle for another nail-biting instalment of Yellowstone. You can watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 when it airs on the Paramount Network on December 12 at 8pm ET / PT. The latest episode is titled 'Keep the Wolves Close' and we anticipate lots of deceit and double-crossing. If you miss the live broadcast of Yellowstone season 4, episode 7 you can watch it on-demand via the Paramount Network app. You'll just need to enter cable login details to access the stream. If you've well and truly cut the cord, not to worry - there are plenty of OTT options. Sign up for Sling TV and get the Sling Orange package with the Comedy Extra add-on to watch. Sling costs $41 a month ($35 + $6 for the add-on). Alternatively, you can watch the Paramount Network through the Hulu with Live TV package for $64.99 a month. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 online in Canada

Paramount Network app John is reacquainted with a former flame who has political influence, and Beth works to undermine Market Equities. Episode 7 of Yellowstone season 4, entitled 'Keep the Wolves Close', will be available to Canadians on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 12 at 8pm ET / PT, at the same time as its broadcast in the US. There are a number of alternative options for Canadians wanting to watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 7, online. With it also broadcasting on the Paramount Network in the Great White North, viewers can catch up using the Paramount Network app, which you can log into with your cable provider details. For cordcutters, you have the choice of FuboTV or Amazon Prime Video. FuboTV offers 10 live channels for those in Canada, including the Paramount Network, and offers new customers a 7-day FREE trial. Thereafter, you can choose between its monthly, quarterly, or annual plan, working out as little as CA$8 a month. A Prime subscription will cost CND$7.99 a month, or CND$79 annually. Before you pay a thing, though, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial. That'll allow you to watch at least the first few episodes of season 4 before you'll have to pay. Canadians travelling abroad right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Yellowstone season 4 episode 7 in Australia

Stan For those Down Under, you can watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 7 anytime, arriving on OTT platform Stan from Monday, December 13. You’ll need to pay AUS$10 a month for its Basic plan, which provides access to over 600 TV shows and more than 1,000 films – including every prior season of Yellowstone. Plus, new subscribers can try it FREE for 30-days before paying a thing. It’s worth noting that, just because you’re out of the country, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch your favorite shows. Just download a VPN to stream from the same OTT platforms you would at home.

Can I watch Yellowstone season 4 online in the UK?

Sadly, this excellent neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner hasn’t found a streaming home in the UK. The first two seasons were broadcast on the Paramount Network UK over a year ago, but fans across the pond are still waiting on an air date for seasons 3 and 4.

You can buy seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video, though, from £1.89 per episode or £12.99 per season. So newbies can get a taste of the scintillating cowboy drama that’s yet to come. And, with Peacock becoming free to Sky and Now TV customers later this year – with programming ad-supported – all four seasons of Yellowstone could be ready to stream pretty soon.

Remember, though, that if you’re away from your home country you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere, if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.