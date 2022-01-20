Audio player loading…

The Hamptons and its famous hamlets, some of the most sought-after properties on the planet, may seem like an idyllic part of the world right now, but wait until you meet the crack team of luxury real estate agents with the keys to them. For more back-biting, bombast and bungling than you can handle, read on as we explain how to watch Selling The Hamptons online from anywhere.

Watch Selling The Hamptons online Release date: Thursday, January 20 New episodes: every Thursday Stream: Discovery+ (US, CA, UK) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free

Formerly called Million Dollar Beach House, the fledgling Netflix series has undergone renovation works and gone back on the market as an eight-episode Discovery+ series.

That means Nest Seekers International's finest, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese, are back and fighting for the limelight and their super-wealthy clients' attentions, all under the nose of eagle-eyed power broker Bianca D’Alessio.

There's always drama where Peggy's involved, and STH follows her pursuit of the $35 million listing that'll really put her on the map, while J.B. sets the standard with a black-tie open house event complete with VIP guests and fountains of champagne.

Understated? these guys don't know the meaning of the word, and you can read on as we detail how to watch Selling The Hamptons online.

How to watch Selling The Hamptons in the US, UK and Canada

Selling The Hamptons is exclusive to streaming service Discovery+, with new episodes arriving on the platform every Thursday, starting January 20. In the US, Discovery+ has two tiers to choose from: $4.99 per month with ads or $6.99 per month without ads, and both are available with a 7-day Discovery+ FREE trial. In Canada, the same tiers cost CA$4.99 and CA $6.99 before tax, with no free trial. In the UK, meanwhile, there's a £4.99 Entertainment subscription that comes with a 7-day FREE trial, and a £6.99 Entertainment & Sport subscription to choose from. While content differs from country to country, the service offers programming from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more. Not in the US right now? Don't worry - all you need is a top-notch VPN and you'll be able to watch all the same streaming services and shows you would back home, wherever you are.

How to watch Selling The Hamptons online from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, regional restrictions may prevent you from watching Selling The Hamptons online.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

Use a VPN to watch Selling The Hamptons from abroad

Can I watch Selling The Hamptons online in Australia?

With Discovery+ not yet available Down Under, there's no word on when or if Selling The Hamptons will air in Australia - though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run.

However, the one and only season of Million Dollar Beach House, Selling The Hamptons' precursor, is available on Netflix.