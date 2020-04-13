How to watch Joe Wicks' PE workout live on Monday April 13

Gareth Beavis

Remember to bookmark this page if you're a regular PE with Joe Wicks fan - we'll be embedding the live video every day. if you're new to it, well, just bookmark it anyway and commit to getting fit during isolation.

Friday's session saw a double run through of 10 exercises, and thankfully there was no 'extra time' like on Thursday - we're all for getting fitter, but let's not push it too far too quickly, eh?

If you want to try some other exercises before today's session, you can scroll to the bottom of this article and catch up on workouts from previous days - plus we've got all the steps you need to help you stream from your smartphone or tablet to a bigger-screen TV.

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself, as well as finding easier sessions for those less mobile and slightly harder workouts to get yourself really active if you're out-performing the current offerings.

