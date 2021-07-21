The best treadmill deals for July 2021: big savings and expert advice

Treadmills are becoming very tough to find, as more and more of us try to limit the time we're spending outdoors in favor of working out at home. Many of the best-known retailers are completely out of stock, with no new deliveries expected for months.

Thankfully, though, there are still some retailers with treadmills available to deliver right now, and we've rounded up all the best deals available right now, with expert advice to help you choose the right one.

The best treadmill deals in the US

Huge saving NordicTrack C 700: $899 $597 at Walmart

Save $302 This folding treadmill from the pros at NordicTrack has an 18in x 55in belt, 10mph top speed, and a 7in touchscreen display. It also lets you join in workouts through iFit, running in an instructor-led session, or through a virtual landscape that adjusts the speed and incline to match the terrain.

Pro-Form Carbon TL: $798 $698 at ABT Electronics

Save $100 Pro-Form makes some of the best home treadmills around, and this folding model is a great deal at ABT Electronics right now. Its belt measures 20in x 55in, making it suitable even for taller runners, it has a top speed of 10mph, and it has 20 preset workouts to mix up your training.

ProForm Carbon T7: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 This excellent mid-range home treadmill is a great deal at Best Buy right now. It has a belt measuring a generous 20in x 55in, a top speed of 10mph, and a built-in workout fan to keep you cool. It's also iFit-enabled, with a one-year subscription giving you full access to a library of workouts.

ProForm Trainer 10.0: $979.86 at Walmart

Save $696 This smart home treadmill has a comfortable 20in x 55in belt, a top speed of 12mph, and easy folding mechanism, but its real appeal is the ability to take part in instructor-led workouts, with the coach adjusting the speed and incline. It comes with an iFit subscription worth $696 to get you started.

ProForm Pro 5000: $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 The Pro 5000 is a high-end treadmill with a huge 20in x 60in running belt, giving you plenty of room to stretch your legs, a 14in color touchscreen, a top speed of 12mph, and support for Bluetooth heart rate monitors. It also includes a one-year iFit subscription for interactive workouts.

The best treadmill deals in the UK

Super compact treadmill Pro-Form 205 CST: £699 £599 at Fitness Superstore

Save £100 If space is limited at home, this compact treadmill is a great choice. At 16in x 50in, its belt is as small as possible while still being practical for running, and its top speed of 10mph is very impressive for its small size and low price. It even comes with a one-year iFit subscription.

Sole F60: £1,499 £999 at Fitness Superstore

Save £500 This treadmill's top deck folds down flat for easy storage, but that convenience doesn't mean skimping on power, with a top speed of 10mph. A generously sized running surface and 24 preset workouts round out an impressive feature set.View Deal

NordicTrack T9.5: £1,799 £1,499 at John Lewis

Save £300 This powerful machine has one of the fastest top speeds of any home treadmill, hitting up to 13.7mph. It has a maximum incline of 15%, a running belt measuring 20in x 60in, and a free one-year subscription to iFit with workouts streamed straight to the machine's 14in touchscreen.

ProForm Pro 5000: £1,899 £1,599 at John Lewis

Save £300 This high-end home treadmill has a 20in x 60in running belt, a 14in color touchscreen, a top speed of 12mph, and support for Bluetooth heart rate monitors. It also includes a one-year iFit subscription for interactive workouts.

Treadmill buying advice

How should I choose a treadmill? When you're choosing a treadmill, the key factors to consider are the amount of space you have available, your budget, and your workout goals. Olivia Neely, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram), gives the following advice:

Budget

The range of costs of a treadmill is vast, therefore it’s important you get the best quality treadmill for your budget. Consider the following; How often do you plan to use it? How much space do you have? Does it need to be brand-new or can you go for second-hand? Do your expectations match your budget? Remember, a sizable piece of kit like a treadmill is an investment.

Specifications

Ideally, you want one that offers a walk-and-run facility to maximize usage and training variations. Here’s a list of the basic specifications to think about:

Belt size: for running you need a belt size of 48-inch+ in length and 16-inch+ in width. If you’re tall, you may need even longer!

Speed and incline: To utilize training methods (walk, jog, sprint etc) you’ll need a treadmill that goes up to 10mph. You may also want to adjust incline settings to stimulate outdoor training conditions.

Control panels: Get a treadmill that is simple to use and offers easy-reach control buttons. Safety and efficiency go hand in hand.

Try before you buy [when possible]

It may seem obvious but testing out your new purchase will pay dividends in the end. Spend some time doing your research and get down to local fitness stores [when movement restrictions are lifted] to try as many as possible. Test for comfort, noise levels, safety and size.

How do you feel when you’re on it?

How do I use a treadmill with Zwift? Zwift is a great addition to your treadmill training, connecting you with a community of runners and cyclists, and letting you pick from a variety of virtual courses to give your indoor training some variety. To get started, all you need is a Zwift RunPod and the Zwift app. The RunPod is a cadence sensor that attaches to your running shoe and tracks each step. You can use just about any treadmill (Zwift has some handy recommendations for choosing the right one), but there's also an increasing number of smart treadmills that can connect with Zwift directly. Check out the full list of supported treadmills.

Can I hire a treadmill? Absolutely. The right treadmill will serve you well for years to come, but if you only want one for what will hopefully be a few months of isolation, hiring one is an option that's worth considering. You can hire a great quality treadmill for under $30/£20 a week. Treadmill hire companies all offer a range of different models, so the same considerations apply in terms of size, space, speed, and accessibility of controls. Demand is high right now, but hiring a treadmill isn't an option everyone is likely to consider, so it's well worth investigating. Due to the logistics of delivering and collecting treadmills, the best way to find a hire company in the US is to search for one in your city or state. Some good options for the UK include Momentum Fitness Hire, Hire Fitness and Homegym.