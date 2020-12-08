How to watch Elf online: stream the holiday movie from anywhere today

After the year we’ve had, the Clausometer on Santa’s sleigh is probably close to zero. Thankfully, there’s no person better at boosting Christmas spirit than Buddy! This 2003 movie from Jon Favreau, starring Will Ferrell as a naïve man-child raised by elves, has become a perennial holiday classic. And, if smiling’s your favorite too, keep reading as we detail how to watch Elf online, no matter where you in the world right now.

How to watch Elf online Starring SNL-legend Will Ferrell and New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel, Elf was released in November 2003. It grossed $220 million worldwide and became an instant festive favorite. Read on for full details of how to stream Elf online. If you’re out of the country over the holidays, give yourself the gift of a quality VPN to watch your favorite holiday movies just like you would at home.

You know the story. Raised at the North Pole after crawling into Santa’s sack as a child, Buddy is a human brought up believing he’s an elf – despite being four times their size and terrible at toy making. When he finally realizes he was adopted, he departs for the mean streets of New York City to find his biological father. The only problem? That man is Walter Hobbs (James Caan), a cynical Scrooge who refuses to believe that Buddy is his long-lost son.

Favreau brings his knack for crowd-pleasing fare to this fantastical premise (he helmed Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian and directed 2019’s The Lion King), while Will Farrell combines physical comedy with child-like sincerity to hilarious effect.

In addition, the excellent cast is rounded out by Zooey Deschanel as the disenchanted Jovie, Mary Steenbergen (Happiest Season) as Buddy’s Stepmother, and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), making a memorable cameo appearance.

So, don’t be a cotton headed ninny muggins! Read how to watch Elf online now, and stream this Christmas classic from anywhere.

Related: how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 online

How to watch Elf from outside your country

Escaping to a winter wonderland over the holidays, or planning a sun-soaked beach getaway? If you find yourself abroad, then unfortunately regional restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your usual VoD platform back home.

Luckily for fans of holiday flicks, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will enable you to alter your IP address. Meaning? You’ll be able to access geo-blocked content no matter where in the world you’re streaming from.

Use a VPN to watch movies online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've tested dozens of VPNs and found that ExpressVPN is quite simply the best. Fast, secure, and straightforward to use, Express will have you streaming your favorite TV shows and the latest blockbuster movies in no time. And its supported by dozens of devices, including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, and many more. Try it now for free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you decide to subscribe to ExpressVPN and opt for their annual plan, you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE –pretty amazing value really. In addition to letting you access different Netflix regions, a VPN also secures your online activity with a range of safety net features: helping to keep your private information secure while you surf the net for Boxing Day bargains. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can't miss TV: how to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online

How to watch Elf online in the US

Start jumping for joy because you can stream Elf on-demand with FuboTV (and get access to over 100 live channels). Subscription plans start at $59.99 a month, but new members get a 7-day free trial first. Prefer to make a one-off purchase? Rent Elf via Amazon for $3.99, or buy it outright for $9.99 to watch this festive gem again and again. Away from home? Don't worry - just download a VPN and follow the steps outlined above to stream your favorite holiday flicks just like you would in the US.

How to watch Elf online in Canada

Although no streaming services in the Great White North have Elf available, you can rely on Amazon to keep the family entertained. Purchase the beloved comedy here for CND$9.99, or just rent it on a one-time basis for CND$4.99 instead. Abroad over the holidays and unable to watch seasonal classics like Elf? Use a VPN to get connected to your preferred IPTV service, and feel the warm glow of home from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Elf online in the UK

Now TV will fire up your child-like enthusiasm for all things Santa-themed, having recently added Elf to their streaming library. You can watch this, and loads of holiday fare like Love Actually and Last Christmas, with a Sky Cinema Pass. After the 7-day free trial, it’ll cost £11.99 for a monthly subscription. But don't worry: you can cancel anytime. Alternatively, if you just want to see Buddy, Amazon has Elf to rent for £3.49. If you’re anticipating repeat viewings, however, it’s better value to buy it at a tidy £5.99 instead. And don't forget, purchasing a VPN can help you ride your sleigh around geo-blocks and watch your home streaming services from anywhere in the world – all while keeping your personal information more secure online, too.

How to watch Elf online in Australia

Want to watch the tale of an oversized elf in the Big Apple? Well, you can with Stan. It’s AUS$10 a month for the Aussie service’s Basic plan, which provides access to over a thousand films and TV shows. But, before paying a thing, enjoy their whopping 30-day free trial first. Don’t want to register to another VoD platform? Then rent the film through Amazon for AUS$4.99, or buy it via digital download for AUS$12.99. Finally, remember that a VPN is invaluable if you're going abroad and want to connect to your streaming service back home.