Star Wars: Episode VIII delayed till December 2017

Disney has announced the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII is delayed to December 15, 2017, so we'll have to wait longer before we get more of a hint about who Rey's parents really are.

Episode VIII was originally scheduled to be released around the Memorial Day weekend (May) in 2017, so we're looking at a delay of about 7 months.

"The move follows the extraordinary success of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which was the first Star Wars movie to premiere outside the traditional summer blockbuster window and smashed numerous records," Disney's Star Wars blog explained.

In the meantime...

But don't worry: you'll still get your Star Wars fix this year with the first spin-off film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, still on schedule to be released on December 16 this year.

With the release of Rogue One scheduled for December 2016, a mid-2017 release for a core-story Star Wars film would leave only half a year between what will likely be pretty huge films.

The delay of Episode VIII not only gives writer and director Rian Johnson more time, it also gives us a solid year between Star Wars franchise films, spin-off or not, and in a way makes December - unofficially - Star Wars month.

Time to begin counting down to December 15, 2017, even if it is almost two years away.