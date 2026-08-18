The final Star Wars Zero Company trailer has been released

The trailer has confirmed the return of Captain Rex, and fans are hyped

Star Wars Zero Company launches on August 27

Bit Reactor has released the final trailer for Star Wars Zero Company, which confirms the return of another fan-favorite Star Wars character.

Last month, the studio revealed the Zero Company cast and confirmed that Anakin Skywalker will be in the game, voiced by The Clone Wars actor Matt Lanter (I've played as him in my preview, and he's awesome).

Now, fans can also look forward to seeing the return of yet another fan-favorite character, Captain Rex, leader of the Grand Army of the Republic's 501st Legion, as revealed in the game's final trailer.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Rex appears for a split second, gearing up for a fight, suggesting he could arrive during a story-central battle.

Bit Reactor hasn't confirmed if the Clone Trooper will be playable, but I certainly hope so. Fans are also sharing their excitement, since it's been far too long since Rex has been involved in any Star Wars stories.

Star Wars Zero Company | Official Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"You're as beautiful as the day i lost you," one fan wrote on X, as another replied to the trailer, "OUR BOYYYY IS BACK. CAPTAIN REX IS ACTUALLY BACK."

"REX LETS FREAKING GOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" someone else wrote.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It won't be long before fans get to meet Captain Rex again, because Star Wars Zero Company launches on August 27 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Bit Reactor has confirmed that the game will take up to 40 hours to finish, but it won't have a New Game Plus mode.

I've played more than 15 hours of Star Wars Zero Company, and I'm hugely impressed with the story so far, the isometric turn-based tactics combat, and customization.

"Some Star Wars fans who have never played a TBT game might feel put off from trying out Zero Company, so the question is: Can fans unfamiliar with the TBT genre still enjoy this game? I would say absolutely!" I wrote.

"As a massive Star Wars fan and someone who enjoys TBT but has never played XCOM, Zero Company easily made me familiar with the mechanics and, so far, offers a cohesive experience that combines the joy of Star Wars storytelling with compelling tactical gameplay."