Get Incomedia WebAnimator Go free, exclusively for TechRadar readers

Incomedia is giving TechRadar readers the chance to download a full version of WebAnimator Go, completely free. This premium software is usually priced at £19.99 (about US$25, AU$35), making this is a great deal

Even if you've never made an animation before, WebAnimator Go will take you through the process one step at a time, making it as straightforward as possible.

Just choose a template from the collection included (each of which has a special animation effect), add your own images and text, then export your creation as HTML5 code for your own site, or a GIF to share anywhere, including social media.

To get your free software, just download and install the free trial, then register using the license key WEBANIMATORGO-TECHRADAR-OCT18.

This offer ends 1 November 2018, so download and register your copy now.